Rise And Fall S2: Kaira Anu DENIES Dating Gullu After Accusing Him Of Betrayal, Tells Manish Kasyap, 'Woh Boyfriend Jaisa Tha' - VIDEO

Kaira Anu Denies Dating Gullu After Splitsvilla X6 | Photo Via Instagram

Splitsvilla X6 winner Kaira Anu, who is currently seen on Rise And Fall Season 2, opened up about her relationship with Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, with whom she won the dating reality show. While the two were often seen together on the show, leading netizens to assume that they were dating, Kaira clarified that they never had a romantic relationship.

This comes after Kaira, during the premiere episode of Rise And Fall Season 2, accused Gullu of betrayal. She revealed that she had formed a heartfelt connection with him but felt betrayed, which eventually resulted in strong trust issues.

Kaira Anu Denies Being In Relationship With Gullu

In the latest episode of Rise And Fall Season 2, while discussing alliances, Manish spoke about Kaira and Gullu's equation, mentioning that he had seen several of Kaira's Instagram stories featuring him.

Responding to her, Kaira said, "Abhi bhi dost hai. Dil se dost hai mere." She further clarified that the two never dated and described their bond in an unusual way. "Abe... woh boyfriend jaisa tha. Dosti meri teen ladkiyon se hui thi, aur woh aaj tak hai mere life mein," she said.

Manish Kasyap Laughs At Kaira's 'Boyfriend Jaise Tha' Remark

Kaira's "boyfriend jaisa tha" remark left Manish in splits. Reacting to it, he said, "Mein aaj tak yeh baat kisi ladki ke muh se nahi sunna hoon. Ya toh meine sunna hai ki, 'woh mera boyfriend tha, dost tha.' Boyfriend jaisa tha? Friends ka bhi aur boyfriend ka bhi majja deta tha."

Kaira went on to explain that she could not have dated Gullu after knowing him for only for a few months and that she simply could not give him the "boyfriend" tag. "Mein dimaag se nahi dil se rishte banati hoon," she said.

While Kaira is currently participating in Rise And Fall Season 2, Gullu is competing in Bigg Boss 20.