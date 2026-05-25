'Ek Aasman Hai, Ek Zameen': Splitsvilla 16's Preet Singh Reveals Kaira Anu Is 'Head Over Heels' For 'Emotionless' Kushal Tanwar AKA Gullu- FPJ Exclusive

Splitsvilla 16's Preet Singh Reveals Kaira Anu Is 'Head Over Heels' For 'Emotionless' Gullu |

MTV Splitsvilla 16 winners Kaira and Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, have been grabbing attention ever since lifting the trophy. Talking to Free Press Journal about the winning couple’s relationship, Preet Singh shared that while Gullu may appear “emotionless,” Kaira is completely head over heels in love with him.

Speaking to FPJ, Preet said, "He might be a little emotionless, like he can not communicate what he feels to someone else." However, she also pointed out that if Gullu was not genuinely invested in the relationship, he would never have gone out or lived together with Kaira.

Preet further explained that Kaira herself is a very strong-headed person and would not have continued the relationship if she felt she was not getting enough attention or effort from Gullu.

Talking about their personalities and bond, Preet shared, "I know Kaira is like wo bohot full of emotions hai and Gullu is just the opposite. Ek aasman hai, ek zameen. And opposites attract." She praised the duo for maintaining a strong connection throughout the show and eventually emerging as winners. However, Preet also believes that the couple may need some more time to fully understand each other better.

In the grand finale of MTV Splitsvilla 16, Kaira and Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, competed against finalist couples Yogesh-Ruru, Sorab-Niharika and Tayne-Soundharya. In the final showdown, Gullu and Kaira emerged as the winning couple after successfully completing the high-pressure finale task and receiving massive audience support throughout the season. The duo lifted the trophy and took home a cash prize of Rs. 20 lakh.

Gullu rose to fame after winning MTV Roadies XX: Double Cross as part of Elvish Yadav's gang. He later participated in MTV Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar Ya Paisa and once again emerged as the winner alongside Kaira. Kaira, whose full name is Kaira Anu, is a model and social media personality who gained recognition through MTV Splitsvilla X6. Before entering the reality show space, she was active on Instagram and in fashion-content creation.