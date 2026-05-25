'Money Can Never Buy Class': Splitsvilla 16's Preet Singh Calls Niharika Tiwari 'Cheap & Uneducated' Over Nia Sharma Clash & 'Fielding Lagi Thi' Remark- FPJ Exclusive

Splitsvilla 16's Preet Singh Calls Niharika Tiwari 'Cheap & Uneducated' Over Nia Sharma Clash & 'Fielding Lagi Thi' Remark |

The finale episode of MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 turned out to be one of the most explosive episodes of the season. However, one moment that especially grabbed viewers’ attention was Niharika Tiwari’s heated clash with host Nia Sharma. Reacting to the same in an interview with Free Press Journal, Preet Kaur said, "I was so surprised, that's why I said 'Bro you are cheap and uneducated. You don't know how to talk to your seniors, you don't know how to talk to your host.'"

Preet further took a sharp dig at Niharika and remarked, "Money can never ever buy class." She also called Niharika’s verbal spat with Nia “stupid of her.”

She then went on to address Niharika’s controversial “Teri fielding lagi thi...” comment regarding the Mumbai physical assault incident. Speaking to FPJ about her reaction at that moment, Preet shared, "When she said it I got blank because... Jaise hi usne bola na, the flashback came in my mind."

During the interaction, Preet admitted that she expected more people to speak up during the situation. She said, "I expected more people to take a stand, but I don't know what's wrong." Expressing her disappointment further, she added, "I don't really expect anything from an uneducated person, she is and she will be. Because if you are really sane in your mind, you will never say that to anybody."

Connecting the matter to the ongoing Twisha Sharma and Dipika case, Preet emotionally stated, "Agar koi uski behen hoti us jagah pe, ya koi bhi ladki hoti aur wo maar kha rahi hai... Jo main news mein sun rahi hu families are killing the wife for dowry, that's so f***ed up. Will I be like 'Acha hua tere sath' Never, even if I don't know her."

Preet also claimed that despite the controversy, several people online were supporting Niharika’s remarks. "People are taking her side for saying this shit, then people need to open their eyes," she said. Addressing how difficult it already is for victims to speak up, Preet added that such comments only make things worse for survivors. "That's so stupid of her taking my trauma out. I have a lot of tea on her, I could take anything out."

She further revealed that her DMs are now flooded with disturbing messages such as "Aur maar khaayegi" and "Aur fielding set karu," which she described as threatening in nature. "That's like threat people are giving to me. What can I do?" she said, while adding that she chose to ignore them.

Talking about Niharika’s behaviour, Preet concluded by saying, "I just say that whatever she is doing in the name of fame is gonna bring her really down. Whatever it is, you can not be a bad person and take yourself so high. You will come down at one point." She also advised Niharika to calm down and be more compassionate as a human being.