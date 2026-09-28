'Partner Hi Demotivate Kar Raha': Uditi Singh Calls Breakup With Ex Karan Wahi A ‘Blessing In Disguise’, Recalls Disagreements Over Pet Noah - VIDEO |

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Uditi Singh opened up about her past relationship and how things eventually fell apart with her ex, who many believe to be Karan Wahi. During a conversation with ScoutOp, Uditi described the breakup as a turning point in her life, saying, “Mere liye breakup was really a blessing in disguise.” She went on to explain how her career and personal life changed after the split.

Talking about what went wrong in their relationship, Uditi revealed that she and her ex had adopted a Golden Retriever named Noah during the lockdown. However, she claimed that taking care of the pet became a source of frequent disagreements between them. “Uske le ke bahut ladaiyan hui,” she said.

Has Uditi any other topic expect bringing Karan again and again?

Do Something new girl #ScoutOP #YungDSA #BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/my5iYFRO9o — Baap (@BinTere02) September 28, 2026

Uditi further explained that differences in their approach to cleanliness also contributed to the friction. She said, “Mere tareeke alag safai ke, uske alag,” suggesting that their contrasting habits and expectations around cleanliness often led to arguments.

She also claimed that their age gap affected their relationship dynamics, alleging that her ex would often take a dominant approach towards her. Uditi recalled being told, “Aap nahi kar paoge, aapko nahi aata,” and said, “Partner hi demotivate kar raha hai.” According to her, instead of feeling supported, she often felt discouraged by her partner.

Uditi eventually reflected that sometimes relationships simply do not work out despite the effort put into them. Drawing an analogy with the alignment of stars, she suggested that when two people are not meant to be together, things eventually fall apart, whereas when the timing and circumstances align, a relationship can work out.

Uditi Singh and Karan Wahi reportedly began dating in 2019, although they did not publicly confirm their relationship at the time. In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, Uditi revealed that the two first connected after she messaged Karan on Instagram about a restaurant in London. They met when Karan was visiting the city and continued speaking for around two months before eventually starting a relationship. Their romance became public in January 2020, when Karan shared a picture with Uditi on social media and opened up about their relationship.