'Mujhe Pata Nahi Tha Ke Woh Bigg Boss Mein Jaa Rahi Hai...': Manoj Tiwari Reacts To Daughter Rhiti Tiwari's Controversy In BB20 Show - Watch Video

Manoj Tiwari Reacts To Daughter Rhiti Tiwari's Controversy In BB20 Show | YouTube

Actor, singer, and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti Tiwari has been making it to the headlines because of her stint in Bigg Boss season 20. Her foul language, especially during the diss battle task, became a topic of discussion on social media, and during Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan also schooled her for it. Now, a video has made it to social media, in which Manoj is speaking about his daughter grabbing everyone's attention.

When asked about Rhiti making headlines due to Bigg Boss 20, he said, "Bachchon ka Bigg Boss hai chale do. Social media par yeh bhi likh rahe hai ki maine kisi pairavi se usko bheja hai. Mujhe toh pata hi nahi tha ki woh Bigg Boss mein jaa rahi hai (It's the children's Bigg Boss, let it go. People are even writing on social media that I have sent her there through some influence. I had no idea she was going to Bigg Boss)."

He added, "Bigg Boss ek khel hai. Bigg Boss mein 24 ghante kuch na kuch ho raha hai. Isliye usko dekh kar kisi ko dwelit nahi hona chahiye, kisi ko pareshan nahi hona chahiye. Main bhi Bigg Boss mein raha hoon, woh ek khel hai, uska anand lijiye (Bigg Boss is a game. Something or the other is happening 24 hours a day. Therefore, no one should feel anxious or worried after watching it. I have also been on Bigg Boss. It is a game, so enjoy it)."

Salman Khan Schools Rhiti Tiwari

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman told Rhiti that she is Manoj Tiwari's daughter and people will say that's her claim to fame. He further said, "Nepotism, correct? People have also said that as she is a nepo-kid, Salman will not scream at her. There are two ways to handle this, 'bhai bajao', the other way is, 'samjhao'. Which one do you prefer?"

Later, Rhiti apologised to Uditi Singh in the episode.