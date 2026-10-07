Bigg Boss 20: 'In A World Full Of Snakes Be A Dragon'; Ekta Kapoor Pens Special Birthday Note For Her Naagin 7 Actress Kanika Mann

Ekta Kapoor Pens Special Note For Her Naagin 7 Actress Kanika Mann | Instagram

Kanika Mann, who played the role of a Dragon in Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin 7, is a part of Bigg Boss season 20. For the past couple of weeks, Salman Khan has been telling her on Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar that she is not seen much in the house. Meanwhile, this week, her co-contestants nominated her. On Wednesday, Naagin 7's producer, Ekta Kapoor, took to Instagram to share a special note for Kanika as the actress celebrated her 33rd birthday. In her note, Ekta didn't mention the show's name but wished her 'best of luck'.

Ekta shared a montage of pictures as a reel and wrote, "In a world, full of snakes be a DRAGON🐉🐉🐉🐉🐉 (and before anyone makes a story, this was not for my Nagins) Kanika, Best of luck for game show leaving this post here for you to see when you get out, hopefully only in December, have a super year with love, friendship, Joy success, and good health! GOD BLESS YOU JAI MATA DI (sic)." Check out her post below...

Netizens React To Ekta Kapoor's Post For Kanika Mann

Well, many netizens have commented on Ekta's post. While some have thanked Ekta for the support, some have written that they are not happy with the actress' game in the BB house.

A netizen commented, "No game except targeting qazi (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "No contribution inside biggboss 20 . Sorry @ektarkapoor (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Thank you for supporting her! The only human who is real in the house and playing with dignity. The forced hate for makes no Sense. @ektarkapoor (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Bigg Boss 20 Nominations

Apart from Kanika, this week, the contestants who are nominated are Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij, Qazi Touqeer, Arishfa Khan, Love Gill, and Gullu.