‘It Makes Me Feel Disgusted’: Kaashvi Hiranandani Confronts Boyfriend ScoutOP Over His Closeness To Love Gill On Bigg Boss 20 - Watch PROMO |

The highlight of today’s Bigg Boss 20 episode was the promo for Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar, featuring ScoutOP’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani. The promo showed Kaashvi confronting Scout over his closeness to Love Gill and questioning his behaviour inside the house. As she appeared on stage, she told him, “Scout, aapka har word, har touch par zoom in kiya jaata hai.”

In the promo, Kaashvi called out Scout for comparing her with Love Gill, whom he considers his sister. Questioning his actions, she asked, “And how did you think that you could compare me with her?” She then went on to question his apparent soft corner for Love, even as Scout attempted to defend himself.

“IT MAKES ME FEEL DISGUSTING” 💀🍿 Kashvi’s statement has set the stage for tomorrow’s episode! 🔥 The promo hints at major drama involving #ScoutOP, but the full context is yet to unfold 👀 #BiggBoss20 #Kashvi #scoutop #ScoutArmy #QaziTouqeer https://t.co/PFH74OJMzE — Bigboss20.Com 👁️ (@SSmailar99154) October 24, 2026

Reacting to her accusations, Scout said, “Aur kaun sa soft corner? Kaun si feeling? Kaun sa confusion? Kaun si naav mein ho aap?” He clarified that he felt close to Love because she took care of him like a sister. However, Kaashvi was unconvinced and questioned his explanation, asking, “Matlab aap wahan toh be taken care of gaye ho?”

Kaashvi further opened up about how she felt after watching clips of Scout and Love together inside the house. Expressing her displeasure, she said, “It makes me feel disgusted. Meri family ko embarrassment feel hoti hai.” She also criticised Scout’s behaviour, saying, “Ek background character ki tarah kisi ladki ke peeche bhaag rahe ho.”

KAASHVI CLARIFIES TOMORROW’S PROMO! 30-minute conversation, but only a part shown! Her blunt words were necessary for Scout’s growth. MY OPINION: MUCH NEEDED! WE ARE WITH YOU SCOUT #ScoutOP #Kaashvi #BiggBoss20 #ScoutArmy https://t.co/4YfGXTx5Tl — Niraj (@Niraj8179) October 24, 2026

TOMORROW’S PROMO: Kaashvi comes and calls out #ScoutOP over the whole Love situation. 😭 Hope after this WKW, bhai understands where things are going wrong and improves his game. Otherwise 🤡 #ScoutArmy #BiggBoss20 #BB20 https://t.co/FkoM5CZ1S3 — PandaArmyFc 🐼 (FAN Account) (@PandaGangInsaan) October 24, 2026

Looking at promo, this isn't going to age well 😭😭 #BiggBoss20 — Pareshanguy (@pareshan_guy) October 24, 2026

Explosive Promo ...💀 Kaashvi: I feel disgusted,My family feels embarrassed ... Kashvi Giving Reality check to #Scoutop #Biggboss20 #BB20 https://t.co/X1n84G2XEZ — Rohan (@Bigboss_check) October 24, 2026

The promo ends with Scout appearing visibly disappointed by Kaashvi’s remarks, hinting at an emotionally charged confrontation in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Watching today's promo, a user tweeted, "Her blunt words were necessary for Scout’s growth." Another user said, "Hope after this WKW, bhai understands where things are going wrong and improves his game." After watching the promo, one said, "Looking at promo, this isn't going to age well." Another labeled the promo to be "explosive."

Bigg Boss 20 new episodes release every day at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm on Colors TV.