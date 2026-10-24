‘Intention Was To Take It To Marriage But...’: Karan Wahi Clarifies Wedding Rumours With Ex Uditi Singh, Reveals Breakup Reason |

Television actor Karan Wahi has addressed his much-discussed relationship with Bigg Boss 20 contestant Uditi Singh. In a recent interview, Karan opened up about their relationship, revealing that he initially intended to take it towards marriage. However, he clarified that they eventually realised they were not compatible. The actor also addressed the speculation surrounding their breakup, the 10-year age gap and the reactions to Uditi’s statements about him on Bigg Boss 20.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Karan revealed that he entered the relationship with Uditi with marriage in mind. He said, "I was 33-34 when I started dating her. So, I was at an age where I was like this time when I get into a relationship, this has to materialise into marriage. Otherwise I don't want a relationship."

Karan explained that he made his relationship with Uditi public because he believed it could eventually lead to marriage. The two spent more time together during the lockdown and discussed their future. However, he clarified that they did not have concrete wedding plans.

"There was nothing called as that we were about to get married or we've plans of getting married. I think it was the intention to take it to marriage, which I think have been misconstrued as shaadi hone wali thi," the actor clarified.

Talking about the reason behind their breakup, Karan said that he believed they were not compatible enough. "I think we were not compatible enough. Atleast that's my truth," he said. He further clarified that, from his perspective, parental involvement was not the reason behind their separation.

The actor also addressed how Uditi’s statements about him on Bigg Boss 20 may have shaped public perception of their relationship. Karan pointed out that some of her positive remarks about him had not made it to the edited episodes. "Unki kayi baatein edit ho gayi hain, kyunki unhone Live mein kuch aur bola tha. Achi baatein bhi boli thi. Jaise ki how I helped her when she has shifted to Bombay, in her career and all," he said.

Karan highlighted that Uditi had also spoken about the support he offered when she moved to Mumbai to pursue her career. Concluding his remarks, the actor made it clear that he holds no grudges against her and is happy for her despite their relationship not working out.