‘Hamare Gharon Mein Goliyan Chal Rahi Hai’: Rohit Shetty Addresses Tiger Shroff Firing Incident On Bigg Boss 20 |

Bigg Boss 20’s special host Rohit Shetty appeared to indirectly address the firing incident outside Tiger Shroff’s residence during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. While reprimanding ScoutOP, Aasif Khan, Yung DSA and Amrapali Dubey, Rohit referred to the recent incidents of firing outside celebrities’ homes, saying, “Idhar hamare gharon mein goliyan chal rahi hai, tumlog kya gangster ban ke ghum rahe ho.”

This was the only remark Rohit made that appeared to allude to the incident. He made the comment while addressing ScoutOP and Yung DSA as the “bully gang”. Calling them out for their behaviour, Rohit said, “Tumlog ke man mein hai tumlog gangster lag rahe ho. Aisa lagta hai ki teen 10th standard ke nikle hain aisa kuch karne ke liye.”

Rohit’s remarks came after Yung DSA claimed that Qazi Touqeer made the contestants feel as though he was charging at them. However, Rohit defended Qazi’s approach, clarifying that it was part of his gameplay. He added that Qazi was not going to resort to violence and was instead trying to provoke the other contestants.

For the unversed, Tiger Shroff was targeted in a firing incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18, 2026. The incident took place around 7 pm near Pushpa Narsee Park, when the actor was leaving after playing football. According to reports, three motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at his BMW, firing multiple rounds before fleeing the spot. While Tiger escaped without any gunshot injuries, his driver and a bystander sustained bullet injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

In such an apt way Rohit gave Reality check to Yung DSA as he called Qazi Buddha ..! #QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/XqcWQXOo2m — Stree (@moodlessgirl) October 24, 2026

A social media post purportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack, with the alleged gang associate Anil Pandit subsequently named as a wanted accused in the case. Mumbai Police launched an investigation and arrested several people allegedly linked to the shooting and the supply of weapons. The investigation has also examined the alleged conspiracy, reconnaissance and procurement of firearms. However, the precise circumstances and motive behind the attack remain subject to the ongoing investigation.