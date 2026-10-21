Salman Khan's Bandra Residence Under Heavy Police Security After Tiger Shroff Firing; Vigil Stepped Up Outside Rohit Shetty's Home | AI

The Mumbai Police have significantly tightened security outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra following the firing at actor Tiger Shroff. They also have increased vigil outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s house. The step has been taken after Anil Pandit, a close confidant of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, issued a threat to film personalities associated with Khan.

Armed Police Personnel Deployed

Heavy police deployment was seen outside Khan’s house on Wednesday. Police personnel armed with machine guns are guarding his building. Personnel with bulletproof jackets are deployed there. The police are keeping a close watch on any suspicious activity in the area.

Restrictions have also been placed on movement outside Khan’s residence. Fans usually gather there in large numbers hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor, but they are now being restricted. Vehicles are not being allowed to stop outside the building. The window glasses at Khan’s residence have also been upgraded amid the security concerns.

Khan has been already provided Y-plus security cover.

Sources have claimed that Salman Khan was the original target of the shooters who opened fire at Tiger Shroff. They allegedly abandoned the plan to attack Khan after carrying out a recce and finding the security around him too tight. Shroff was then allegedly targeted after the shooters monitored his social media activity.

The police’s concerns appear to extend beyond Salman Khan. Other actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are also being protected. Shah Rukh is reportedly living in Pali Hill while his home undergoes renovations while Aamir has reportedly shifted from Pali Hill to Colaba.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has left Mumbai for an unknown location. He is most likely to miss the ‘Bigg Boss’ weekend shoot. Rohit Shetty is likely to fill in for him as a host.

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