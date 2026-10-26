‘Main Bahut Mushkil Se Nikli Hoon’: Love Gill Recalls Gurpreet Ghuggi Controversy As She Calls Out Scout For 'Spoiling' Her Career?

‘Main Bahut Mushkil Se Nikli Hoon’: Was Love Gill Referring To Gurpreet Ghuggi Controversy As She Confornts Scout In Bigg Boss 20? |

Love Gill attempted to clear the air with ScoutOp in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20. During their conversation, Love opened up about her image being affected by remarks made by ScoutOp’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, during Weekend Ka Vaar. Love was also seen indirectly referring to a past controversy while discussing the situation with ScoutOp, prompting viewers to recall the reported Rs. 5 crore settlement controversy involving Gurpreet Ghuggi.

Speaking to ScoutOp, Love said, “Maine pehle bhi bataya hai, main bahut mushkil se nikli hoon.” She later added, “Main ek mahine pehle in sab cheezon se bahar nikal ke aayi hoon.” Although Love did not explicitly name the controversy during their conversation, her remarks led to speculation about whether she was referring to the much-discussed dispute involving Ghuggi.

Yung DSA exposed Love Gill’s game, and you’re absolutely right,Yung! Guilt-trip aur manipulation se audience ko fool nahi kar sakte. Also, Gurpreet Ghuggi ke saath reported ₹5 crore settlement contro bhi log bhule nhi hai. #ScoutOP #YungDSA #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/BDC7r13QDO — TAG ROCK (@ig_Tag_RocK) October 26, 2026

In today’s episode of Bigg Boss 20, Love confronted ScoutOp and questioned why he did not speak up in front of his girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani. Love said, "Jab wo bol rahi thi, tumhaari girlfriend, ki trap fasa rahi tab tune us cheez ko clarity kyu nahi di?" She continued to hold ScoutOp responsible for allegedly “ruining” her career by discussing her with Yung DSA, referring to the gestures they had made on the grass.

What Was The Controversy Between Love Gill And Gurpreet Ghuggi About?

The controversy began after a Canada-based YouTuber made claims about Love Gill and Gurpreet Ghuggi, who worked together in the Punjabi film Furlow. The allegations suggested that the two were involved in a relationship, that Love had become pregnant, and that a Rs. 5 crore settlement had taken place to keep the matter private. However, these claims remain unverified.

Ghuggi strongly denied the allegations, calling them “completely false and fabricated”. According to a report published by Babushahi on March 27, 2026, he also filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Department and indicated that he would take legal action over the claims.

Love Gill also denied the rumours. In May 2026, she reportedly addressed the online trolling through an Instagram Story, telling people who kept asking her about Ghuggi to contact him directly if they wanted to know how he was doing.