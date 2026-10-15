‘Qazi Touqeer Ditched Ekta Kapoor’: Bigg Boss 20 Contestant Recalls Facing Media Scrutiny After Rejecting Television Offer - VIDEO

‘Qazi Ditched Ekta Kapoor’: Bigg Boss 20 Contestant Recalls Facing Media Scrutiny After Rejecting Television Offer - VIDEO | Jio Hotstar

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Qazi Touqeer spoke about the opportunities he received in Bollywood and television. He recalled how Ekta Kapoor once approached him with a show, but he could not understand the character she narrated and eventually turned down the offer. Qazi also revealed how rejecting the television czarina reportedly led to media scrutiny.

Speaking to Aamrapali Dubey, Qazi said, "TV maine kabhi kiya nahi. TV ki opportunity bahot badi badi thi." He further added, "Main khushkismat tha jiske liye Ekta Kapoor ji aayi 2005 mein and she narrated the story."

Qazi explained that he was only 20 years old at the time and struggled to understand the character being offered to him. Recalling the meeting, he said, "Maine sirf unki anguthiyan (rings) dekh raha tha." He further recalled, "Rockstar ka pura character Ekta ji mujhe narrate kar rahi hai."

Qazi shared how the media damaged his career 💔 When he was in talks with Ekta Kapoor for a movie, the negative narrative around him may have cost him opportunities. Paid negative PR? 👀 Who knows, maybe Ekta ji was involved too 😜😂 Just kidding, bro! I feel you, Qazi. ❤️‍🩹 No matter what, you’ll always be a ROCKSTARRR! #QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 #BB20 — 𝐉𝐊 (@jkisback___) October 15, 2026

Qazi then explained that he could not bring himself to refuse Ekta Kapoor directly. Instead, he conveyed his decision to a person named Anupama, telling her, "Mam, I am already doing a film. I have a contract, it's already signed."

Recalling the media coverage that followed, Qazi said, "Maine subah breakfast mein dekh raha hoon, 'Qazi ditched Ekta Kapoor. Qazi has a bigger fish to fry.' Ye paper aisa hi hai, media aisa hi hai. Us time clarification karne ke liye thodi tha hamare paas social media. Ho gaya badnaam."

Qazi Touqeer rose to fame in 2005 after winning the singing reality show Fame Gurukul alongside Ruprekha Banerjee. The victory earned him Rs. 50 lakh, a music contract and a car, turning him into a household name. Following the show, he released the music album Jodi No. 1 with Ruprekha and later ventured into acting. He appeared in the 2015 song Afghan Jalebi from the film Phantom, starring Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif. Qazi also participated in the reality show Sarkaar Ki Duniya in 2009 and was associated with the film Take Off, although the project did not materialise as planned. After spending years performing at live shows and working on other projects, he returned to the spotlight with Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 in 2026.