‘Kitne Ache Se Handle Kiya’: Prince Narula Praises Kanika Mann As She Asks Nakul Dhull To Apologise To Gullu Post Bigg Boss 20 Clash |

A clash between Nakul Dhull and Gullu on Bigg Boss 20 has brought the old rivalry between Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav back into the spotlight. Following Nakul’s eviction from the show after his physical altercation with Gullu, Prince took to social media to show his support for Nakul while also praising Gullu’s friend, Kanika Mann.

Prince shared a video featuring television actress and Bigg Boss 20 contestant Kanika Mann gently confronting Nakul about the clash and urging him to apologise to Gullu. In the video, Nakul appears to realise his mistake after getting into a physical altercation with his fellow contestant. Prince reshared the clip on his Instagram Story with the caption, “The realisation of Nakul won hearts.”

Prince also praised Kanika for handling the situation calmly and maturely. Appreciating her approach, he wrote, “So good @officialkanikamann Kitne ache se handle kiya.” In the video, Kanika is seen asking Nakul, “To is baat ko tum hi khatam karoge. Bolo ja ke sorry use.” However, Nakul denied to apologise to Gullu.

Nakul Dhull Takes A Dig At Bigg Boss 20

Following his eviction from Bigg Boss 20, Nakul took to social media and appeared to take a dig at the show and its contestants. Sharing a picture of himself, he wrote, “Apne 2 din (greater than) unke 100 din.”

His remark appeared to suggest that his two days on the show were worth more than the other contestants’ 100 days inside the house. The post comes amid the controversy surrounding his physical altercation with Gullu, which led to his eviction.

Elvish Yadav too weighed in on the controversy surrounding Nakul Dhull and Gullu’s physical altercation. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner took to X and questioned the show’s decision to evict Nakul after the clash. He wrote, “Itne time baad aaj Bigg Boss dekha Rules change hogye shayad ab jo pitra hai usi ko bahar karre hai. Sad #BiggBoss20.” Elvish’s remark was linked to the incident as the actor seems to question the show’s rules.

Prince and Elvish are weighing in on the Bigg Boss 20 controversy as Nakul Dhull and Gullu’s clash has reignited their past rivalry. References to the alleged Goa and Gurugram incidents have brought their old differences back into the spotlight, prompting both to react to the ongoing drama.