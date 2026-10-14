Bigg Boss 20: Gauahar Khan Slams Qazi Touqeer For Spitting In Scout's Ear, Urges Salman Khan To School Him - VIDEO

Actress Gauahar Khan criticised Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer over his alleged behaviour towards fellow contestant Scout, saying that Salman Khan's support for him may have gone to his head. Gauahar took to social media on Wednesday (October 14) to call out Qazi for spitting in ScoutOP's ear and making remarks about him, adding that she hopes Salman addresses the matter during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Sharing her opinion, Gauahar said that receiving too much praise can sometimes make a person lose perspective. She also recalled expressing concern about Qazi's behaviour during the first week of the show.

"What happens is, when you are praised a lot, then many times, the fear is that you might get hit on the head. Right? And in my first week, I said that I really hope that Kazi doesn't do something wrong or he doesn't go the wrong way. And, he did."

🚨 Gauahar Khan Reacts to Qazi Touqeer’s Behaviour! 👀 Gauahar Khan shared a story saying that when someone is praised excessively, they sometimes get carried away. Pointing towards Qazi, she said that spitting near someone’s ear was completely wrong and that Qazi needs to be called out for his behaviour this Weekend Ka Vaar! 👀 #BiggBoss20 #GauaharKhan #QaziTouqeer #ScoutOP #BB20 — Digital News Hub (@digital_media12) October 14, 2026

Gauahar further said that Qazi's alleged actions towards Scout were inappropriate and could become irritating if he continued behaving the same way.

"According to me, spitting in his ear or boasting about him was very wrong. And, I really hope, for Qazi's sake, that on this weekend, Salman, definitely, definitely, tells him that somewhere or the other, his joke is going a little over the top. And, it will start getting monotonous and a little irritating. So, it's not cool what he did with Scout."

Clip - 01 : The incident where Qazi spits in #ScoutOP's ear and then starts laughing but Scout took it in a fun😭 Clip - 02 : How Joker was trying to use that incident as a joke for people to laugh on🤡 #NakulDhull heard it all and took stand for his frnd❤️ #BiggBoss20 #BB20 https://t.co/byUCTREWLg — Me_Jinx (@I_am_Jinxxx) October 13, 2026

Gauahar's remarks come amid a heated confrontation between contestants that reportedly began after Nakul Dhull informed Scout about Qazi allegedly boasting about spitting in his ear and making comments about him.

Scout and Young reacted to the information, while Nakul later explained that he had overheard Qazi's remarks. When Gullu asked Nakul not to escalate the situation, the argument reportedly intensified, with Nakuul charging towards Gullu and the two getting involved in a physical scuffle.

Ye Kya tha #MaahiVij?😭😭😭 #BB20 #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/Qa4KcHWlnX — Rant with Typos (@RantwithoutR) October 13, 2026

Amid the confrontation, Mahhi Vij stepped in to defend her friend Gullu. She was reportedly seen confronting Nakul, raising her voice and hitting him on the back as he moved towards Gullu.

Gauahar also praised Mahhi on social media for standing up for her friend during the heated exchange.