Bigg Boss 20: Elvish Yadav Takes A Subtle Dig At Nakul Dhull After His Physical Clash With Gullu, Says, 'Rules Change Ho Gaye Hai…'

Elvish Yadav Reacts To Nakul Dhull-Gullu Fight On Bigg Boss 20 |

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, which aired on October 13, witnessed a physical altercation between wildcard contestant Nakul Dhull and Gullu, aka Kushal Tanwar. The confrontation stemmed from a dispute involving Qazi Touqeer and ScoutOP. Nakul intervened in the argument, following which tensions escalated between him and Gullu. The situation soon turned aggressive, with Nakul rushing towards Gullu and the two getting into a heated clash.

Elvish Yadav Reacts To Nakul Dhull-Gullu Fight On Bigg Boss 20

Amid the controversy, Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav, who shares a close bond with Gullu, appeared to take a subtle dig at Nakul following the confrontation. Reacting to the episode, Elvish took to X and wrote, "Itne time baad aaj Bigg Boss dekha. Rules change hogye shayad ab jo pitra hai usi ko bahar karre hai. Sad."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Although Elvish did not mention anyone by name, the timing of his cryptic post has led to speculation that it was connected to the clash involving Gullu and Nakul. His remarks also raised questions about whether he was criticising the show's approach to disciplinary action.

Elvish Yadav, Gullu Connection

Elvish and Gullu share a strong connection from their time on MTV Roadies. Gullu won Roadies Double Cross (Roadies XX) as a member of Elvish's gang. He took home a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a Hero Karizma bike following his victory.

Nakul Dhull Eliminated?

The audience will find out in Wednesday’s (October 14) episode what action the makers take following the altercation. Physical violence is strictly prohibited inside the Bigg Boss house, and contestants who violate this rule can face serious consequences, including possible eviction.

Reports have also suggested that Nakul Dhull could be eliminated from Bigg Boss 20 following his physical clash with Gullu. However, viewers will have to wait for Wednesday’s episode to find out whether the makers take disciplinary action against Nakul and if his journey on the show comes to an end.