Bigg Boss 20: Will Nakul Dhull Return To Salman Khan-Hosted Show After Eviction Post Clash With Gullu? |

Bigg Boss 20 wildcard contestant Nakul Dhull has been evicted from the show following his physical altercation with Gullu. However, rumours about his possible return to the house have been circulating on social media. Is there any truth to these speculations? Let's take a look.

According to a report by Hungama, ScoutOP might be given the power to bring his friend Nakul back into the Bigg Boss 20 house. The report suggests that ScoutOP will have to choose between securing a higher ration allocation for the contestants and bringing back the evicted wildcard contestant. However, despite the ongoing speculation about Nakul's possible re-entry, the show's makers have not officially confirmed any such development.

In the latest episode, Bigg Boss addressed the physical altercation between Gullu and Nakul Dhull, reiterating that violence has never been tolerated inside the house and will not be entertained in the present or future. Citing this as the reason, Bigg Boss announced Nakul's eviction and instructed him to leave the house immediately. As Nakul prepared to exit, the other contestants clapped in response to the decision. However, seemingly unfazed by their reaction, Nakul showed them the middle finger before walking out of the house.

What Happened Between Gullu And Nakul Dhull?

The heated clash between Nakul Dhull and Gullu (Kushal Tanwar) in Bigg Boss 20 has also brought their alleged past rivalry into the spotlight, with reports linking it to the fallout between Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula. Gullu was part of Elvish’s gang on MTV Roadies XX, while Nakul was reportedly associated with Prince’s circle. Their differing loyalties allegedly contributed to the tension between them, which was further fuelled by a reported social media exchange in which Gullu called Nakul a “story gunda”. However, these claims about their past feud remain unverified.

GULLU VS NAKUL 🔥 Mahhi is a literal SHERNI bro 😭 And have to say this #Gullu handled the whole situation so well! #BiggBoss20 #Bb20 https://t.co/vd88amziTf — ashi (@ashitastic) October 13, 2026

Inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, the confrontation began during a disagreement involving Qazi Touqeer and ScoutOP. When Qazi asked Gullu to intervene and explain the situation to Nakul, the latter objected to his involvement. The argument soon turned physical, with Nakul pushing Gullu before the two got into a scuffle. Other housemates rushed to separate them, while Mahhi Vij was seen reacting to the escalating confrontation.