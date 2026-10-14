'Hats Off': Karan Kundrra Backs Gullu After Physical Altercation With Bigg Boss 20 Wildcard Nakul Dhull |

The fight between Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, and Nakul Dhull has been making headlines. Splitsvilla host Karan Kundrra has now backed Gullu, praising the contestant for staying calm and composed during his physical altercation with Bigg Boss 20 wildcard contestant Nakul.

Karan Kundrra Comes Out In Support Of Gullu

Following the ugly clash between Gullu and Nakul, several celebrities have extended their support to Gullu. Karan took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise his composure and respectful demeanour, writing, “Hats off Gullu!! Calm, composed and respectful always!!”

Karan and Gullu share a connection that dates back to MTV Splitsvilla 16, where Karan served as the host and Gullu participated as a contestant. Gullu, who competed alongside Kaira Anu, eventually emerged as the season's winner.

Hats off Gullu!! Calm, composed and respectful always!! 🤗 — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) October 14, 2026

Akanksha Choudhary Backs Gullu

Splitsvilla fame Akanksha Choudhary has also come out in support of Gullu while taking an indirect dig at Nakul. She said, “Pata hai wildcard entry hogi to show to jeetenge nahi, bas itni hi footage milegi. Thoda maar peet kar lete hain, Gullu ke bahane thoda dikh to jayenge.”

She further claimed that every show brings in a “cartoon character” as a wildcard contestant who believes that getting involved in physical fights will land them an action movie.

Elvish Yadav Too Reacts To Gullu Vs Nakul Fight

Gullu was previously part of Elvish Yadav's gang on MTV Roadies. Without naming anyone directly, Elvish seemingly reacted to the clash between Gullu and Nakul. He wrote, “Itne time baad aaj Bigg Boss dekha. Rules change hogye shayad ab jo pitra hai usi ko bahar karre hai. Sad.”

Itne time baad aaj biggboss dekha Rules change hogye shayad ab jo pitra hai usi ko bahar karre hai. Sad #BiggBoss20 — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) October 13, 2026

The dispute between Gullu and Nakul began after Nakul informed ScoutOP that Qazi Touqeer had allegedly mocked him while recounting an incident in which he spat in Scout’s ear. When Scout confronted Qazi, he dismissed to have mocked him. The argument intensified after Qazi asked Gullu to explain the matter to Nakul, who objected to Gullu’s intervention. Their exchange soon turned physical, with Nakul pushing Gullu before both got into a scuffle. The housemates rushed to separate them, while Mahhi Vij was seen shouting in distress.