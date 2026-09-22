Bigg Boss 20's Rohed Khan On Qazi Touqeer’s Mental Health Act: 'I Felt Betrayed After Salman Khan Exposed Him' | FPJ Exclusive |

Qazi Touqeer’s alleged mental health act inside the Bigg Boss 20 house became one of the most talked-about moments of the season after Salman Khan exposed that he had been pretending to be emotionally unwell while privately telling the cameras that he was deliberately fooling the other contestants. Inside the house, several contestants believed that Qazi was genuinely going through emotional and mental health struggles and consequently supported him, avoided confronting him and gave him space. However, after Salman Khan revealed the truth during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the housemates felt betrayed, with many questioning whether Qazi had crossed a line by using such a sensitive subject as part of his game.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, recently eliminated Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rohed Khan opened up about his experience with Qazi Touqeer inside the house, explaining why he initially believed that Qazi was genuinely struggling, how the situation affected the way he interacted with him, and why he felt he could not openly play his game with him.

Speaking about his first impressions of Qazi and admitting that he eventually realised that the latter had successfully played the game, Rohed said, "Look, when I first met him inside the house, I had a conversation with him, and as an actor, you start observing people, you know. If you observe carefully, I could make out everyone and everything, but I couldn’t figure him out. I always kept saying that he’s playing a character. But what happens inside the house is that you don’t see the outside world, right? You don’t know whether he’s doing all this while speaking to the camera. If I had known that he was doing it while directly addressing the camera, I would have been like, “Oh man, amazing!” What happened was, all of us felt and I especially felt that he was making the entire believe that he was actually a mental health patient. So that’s why that hatred came, you know. Later, when I came out and saw a little bit of what had actually happened, and realised that he was doing it while addressing the camera, I was like, “Oh brother, you really played the game!” You know? And I respect that fact about him."

Rohed further explained how Qazi's emotional reactions made him consciously hold himself back from confronting him, adding that he felt the situation was unfair because he did not know the truth at the time. He said, "Inside the house, you have to understand our point of view as well. We were thinking, “Don’t say anything to him, this is really bad.” I once told him, “You are a really good actor because sometimes I genuinely can’t understand when you get into character.” He started crying and said, “Don’t say something like this to me, you know, because my wife is watching.” So automatically, I completely pulled myself back because I didn’t know that he had already told the audience about this. You know? That was a little bit unfair. I feel that maybe after a week, he should have clarified it that, “Hey, I’m playing a character’” Then maybe I could have openly played the game with him."

Rohed also revealed why he chose not to confront Qazi. He further said, "What was happening was, if he did something wrong or if I didn’t like something he did, I deliberately wouldn’t say anything to him. Because it’s a sensitive topic, you know. God forbid, he actually was a patient, and I said something to him, and then I came out and found out that I had said something like that to a patient, I would have considered myself the worst person in my own eyes. That’s why I felt a little betrayed after Salman sir exposed him."

Rohed also opened up about how Qazi'S behaviour affected his own experience inside the house, admitting that he found himself becoming increasingly quiet because he felt unable to discuss the situation with him. He added, "There was one person who really used to annoy me - Qazi because I felt that he was making everything up. In the first week, everyone was laughing at him. In the second week, everyone started laughing along with him. So I was like, “What’s going on here?” You know? And I couldn’t even say anything. On top of that, I was becoming quieter and quieter because if you’re indirectly telling me yourself that I shouldn’t discuss this particular topic with you, then what else are we supposed to discuss? But as I said, he is an amazing guy."