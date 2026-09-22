Daayra, Vibe Struggle As Resident Evil Leads Box Office; Hanuman Ansh Dominates

In the yo-yoing game of old v/s new, Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra and Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe showed that everything new doesn’t necessarily shine. The Prithviraj Sukumaran-Kareena Kapoor Khan rape and revenge drama, which reportedly cost a bomb, collected an alleged ₹4.10 cr, and Kunal Kemmu-Preity Zinta’s comedy, Vibe was average. The film showed a sale of around ₹7.85 cr. The villain in their cases was another part of the Hollywood, survival-horror franchise, Resident Evil.

This film that initially started as a video-game has become a global craze, finding takers in India as well. With a weekend tally of ₹9.50 cr, it dominated the desi box-office. It clearly proved that frights are better than laughs (Vibe) and societal fights (Daayra).

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan-starrer Haiwaan is a complete washout with total earnings under ₹10 cr. It is the biggest theatrical disaster in India in 25 years!

Of course, what is continuing its dominance at the marquee is Hanuman Ansh. This simple, devotional drama that now resides in India’s heart continues its knockout performance. Not only did Hanuman Ansh overtake Mirzapur: The Movie, it just knocked the wind out of the newer releases. The tally of Hanuman Ansh as of September 20 stands at ₹258 cr and Mirzapur has crossed over to ₹206.50 cr. Kya bole? India does live in the heartland.