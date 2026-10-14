 Bigg Boss 20: 'Mahhi Vij Ko Bhi Nikalo'; Netizens Demand Eviction Of Actress After She Was Seen Hitting Nakul Dhull During His Physical Fight With Gullu - Watch Video
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Bigg Boss 20: 'Mahhi Vij Ko Bhi Nikalo'; Netizens Demand Eviction Of Actress After She Was Seen Hitting Nakul Dhull During His Physical Fight With Gullu - Watch Video

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Nakul Dhull has reportedly been evicted following a physical fight with Gullu during Tuesday's episode. Amid the altercation, Mahhi Vij was seen hitting Nakul while housemates tried to separate the two. The viral clip sparked criticism online, with netizens questioning why Mahhi should escape consequences if Nakul faces eviction over physical aggression.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, October 14, 2026, 01:15 PM IST
Bigg Boss 20: 'Mahhi Vij Ko Bhi Nikalo'; Netizens Demand Eviction Of Actress After She Was Seen Hitting Nakul Dhull During His Physical Fight With Gullu - Watch Video
Bigg Boss 20: Netizens Demand Eviction Of Mahhi Vij | Jio Hotstar

During Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss season 20, a physical fight took place between Nakul Dhull and Gullu. The two had a small argument about a comment made by Qazi Touqeer for Scout OP, which later turned into a physical fight. Everyone was trying to stop the two and separate them, and amid that, Mahhi Vij was seen hitting Nakul. The video of the same has gone viral on social media, and netizens are demanding the actress' eviction. Reportedly, Nakul has been evicted from the house after the physical fight.

Reacting to Mahhi hitting Nakul, a netizen tweeted, "A viral clip from the #BiggBoss20 house appears to show Mahhi Vij hitting Nakul Dhull from behind during his physical altercation with Gullu (Kushal Tanwar). Nakul is reportedly facing consequences for the fight, but what about Mahhi? If physical aggression violates the rules, shouldn't the same standards apply to everyone? Will Bigg Boss take action against Mahhi Vij too, or will this be another case of double standards? (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Mahhi Vij Aunty aap Nakul ko kyu bad touch kar rahi ho? (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "#Gullu Vs #Nakul main #MahhiVij ne jo haath saaf ki hai… #AmanGandhi wo aapne side main free ticket main movie dekh raha hai…,yahan ladhayi chalu & #UditiSingh kahin bhag rahi hai & #QaziTouqeer sab chuda rahe hain & he be like kya dekhu kya dekhu (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Will Nakul Dhull return to Bigg Boss 20 house?

According to social media buzz, Nakul was sent to a secret room, and he has once again entered the house. However, there's no confirmation about it.

Fights in Bigg Boss 20

Meanwhile, Mary and Arishfa had a huge fight during the nomination task, and later, their argument continued. In the promo of Wednesday's episode, it was shown that Aasif Khan and Love Gill will get into a heated argument.

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