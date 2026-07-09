'I Was Taking 18 Tablets A Day': Prince Narula Reveals His Toughest Battle With Anxiety, Says It Nearly Ended His Marriage

Reality TV star Prince Narula opened up about one of the most challenging phases of his life, revealing how severe anxiety affected his health, career and relationship with wife Yuvika Chaudhary. Speaking on Neha Dhupia's show Double Date, Prince shared that the difficult period also pushed their marriage to the brink before they found a new beginning through parenthood.

Recalling his health struggles, Prince said anxiety had completely taken over his life at one point. "There was a time when I was taking 18 tablets a day. I had palpitations, night fear, weight gain, and several medical problems. It was one of the toughest phases of my life", he said.

The actor and reality TV personality also spoke about finding comfort in music while dealing with the condition. "Music helped me a lot. It gave me peace when I was struggling."

Prince credited Yuvika for standing by him throughout the difficult phase, saying her support helped him cope with the challenges. "She stood by me when things were really difficult," he said.

He also addressed the rough patch in their marriage, revealing that both of them were emotionally drained at the time. According to Prince, the situation became so difficult that they even considered separating. "Neither Yuvika was wrong, nor was I. We were both not in the right headspace."

Prince shared that the birth of their daughter changed their outlook on life and strengthened their relationship. He said becoming parents brought them closer and helped them handle disagreements differently.

"After having a baby, life has completely changed. Now we don't even fight with each other. And even if we do, it gets resolved just by looking at our daughter."

Double Date is hosted by Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

Prince Narula rose to fame through reality television and remains one of the few contestants to win multiple popular reality shows, including MTV Roadies 12, MTV Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9 and Nach Baliye 9. Besides reality TV, he has also appeared in fiction shows such as Badho Bahu, where he played wrestler Lakhan "Lucky" Singh Ahlawat, and Naagin 3, in which he portrayed Shahnawaz "Shaan" Ali.