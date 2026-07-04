'Shame On You': Rakhi Sawant LASHES Out At Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary Over 'Divorce Drama' After They Unfollow Each Other

Rakhi Sawant Calls Prince-Yuvika Divorce Buzz 'Drama' | Photo Via Instagram

Rumours about trouble in the marriage of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have once again surfaced after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram. The social media activity quickly sparked speculation about a possible rift between the two, with users circulating theories and assumptions about their relationship status.

Rakhi Sawant Calls Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary Divorce Buzz 'Drama'

Adding fuel to the conversation, Rakhi Sawant also reacted to the situation in a strongly worded comment on an Instagram post. She wrote, "Please stop all this drama publicity stunt. Please stop it. You guys are married. God bless you, but please stop the drama because you go viral that’s why you’re doing drama for divorce. Shame on you guys."

Check it out:

Photo Via Instagram

As of now, neither Prince Narula nor Yuvika Chaudhary has publicly responded to the ongoing buzz, leaving fans divided and curious about the truth behind the unfollowing incident.

Yuvika Chaudhary On Separation Rumours With Prince Narula

In 2025, Yuvika reacted to separation rumours and told ETimes that Prince was “affected” by the speculation. She had said, "I didn’t react to rumours back then. Prince is very emotional, and the rumours affected him, but sometimes I feel there is no need to clarify things. At one point, when I said Prince was busy, I meant he was busy with work. Then people started saying that I was living at my mother’s house, but that was because there was construction work going on in my house. I didn’t feel the need to explain things to people."

She further added that they have seen both fun days and tough times together.

Yuvika and Prince, whose love story began on Bigg Boss 9, tied the know on October 12, 2018.

After six years of marriage, the duo announced the news of their first pregnancy in June 2024 and they welcomed their baby girl, Ekleen, on October 19, 2024.

On the work front, Prince and Yuvika were last seen together on the reality show The 50.