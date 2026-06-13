'Artist Ka Haq Kyu Kha Rahe Hain?': Rapper Hitzone Accuses Prince Narula Of Unpaid Dues, Shares Alleged Voice Notes- VIDEO

Rapper Hitzone Accuses Prince Narula Of Unpaid Dues, Shares Alleged Voice Notes- VIDEO |

After Tanya Mittal, reality TV personality Prince Narula has now been accused of allegedly not clearing pending payments. Rapper Hitzone took to Instagram to question, "Kya rapper ke judge paisa kama pa rahe hain?" He further added that if they are earning money, then why are they not clearing an artist's dues, saying, "Agar kama pa rahe hain to artist ka haq kyu kha rahe hain."

The rapper claimed that before Prince entered The 50 and he went to The Society, the two had collaborated on the song Bang Bang. According to Hitzone, Prince's manager informed his team that Prince was unaware of the matter and would discuss it after returning from The 50.

Hitzone alleged that he sought payment from Prince at a time when he needed money to pay hospital bills. The rapper said in his video, "Mere ko jab apna hospital ka bill bharna hoga na, tab wo payment hi kaam aata hai, koi gaane ke description pe credit kaam nahi aata hai." He further claimed that he messaged Prince regarding payments for Bang Bang and Sapno Mein. However, according to Hitzone, Prince responded with, "kon sa payment?" The rapper added that he would include the voice notes allegedly sent by Prince in his video.

Hitzone then played an audio clip in which Prince could be heard saying, "Gane ka nahi, game mein to waise bhi koi paisa nahi hota..." Reacting to it, Hitzone said, "Gane ka payment kyun nahi hai? Maine gana nahi likha kya? Ya aapse likhwaya ya aap AI mein daal ke nikale bahar?"

The rapper also claimed that he reached out to Munawar Faruqui regarding the alleged unpaid dues and that Munawar, in turn, questioned Prince about the matter. According to Hitzone, Prince later called him and asked why he was involving someone else. Hitzone then played another audio clip in which Prince allegedly said that if he had to spend Rs 5-10 lakh, he would have hired a bigger rapper.

Hitzone further alleged that Prince had once asked him to diss Elvish Yadav. He claimed that he refused to do so without any reason. In an audio clip shared by Hitzone, Prince allegedly stated that he was not aware the rapper would charge a fee for his work.

Sharing the video on social media, Hitzone wrote, "Silence has limits. Here’s the truth behind the song and everything that happened after." He further added, "I’ve been making songs with him for over a year now we’ve done 6+ tracks together. After everything that’s happened during this time, people should know the reality behind the image that’s being shown." So far, Prince has not replied to the allegations made.