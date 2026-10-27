‘Sirf Love Gill Ko Kyun Blame Kiya Ja Raha Hai?’: Badshah’s Ex-Wife Isha Rikhi Backs Bigg Boss 20 Contestant Amid ‘Character Assassination’ Row

‘Sirf Love Gill Ko Kyun Blame Kiya Ja Raha Hai?’: Badshah’s Ex-Wife Isha Rikhi Comes Out In Support Of Bigg Boss 20 Contestant Amid ‘Character Assassination’ Row |

Badshah’s ex-wife and former Bigg Boss 20 contestant Isha Rikhi has come out in support of Love Gill amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her and ScoutOp. Indirectly responding to Yung DSA’s remarks about Love in a recent episode, Isha said that Love deserved empathy rather than character assassination. She also revealed that she felt bad for Love, as she had been a part of the Bigg Boss house and knew both Scout and Love.

In her post, Isha wrote, “Main Bigg Boss ke ghar ka hissa reh chuki hoon aur Love aur Scout, dono ko jaanti hoon. Isliye Love ke saath jo ho raha hai, wo dekhkar mujhe genuinely bahut bura lag raha hai.” She questioned why Love was being blamed alone when Scout had also admitted to being confused about his feelings.

Highlighting the situation between Scout and Love, Isha said, “Humne dekha ki Scout bhi apni feelings ko lekar confused tha aur usne bhi apni feelings ke baare mein baat ki thi. To phir sirf Love ko hi kyun blame kiya ja raha hai?” She further questioned why women were often singled out for blame when situations involved two people.

Isha clarified that she was not claiming Love was entirely right, but maintained that blaming her alone was unfair. She also spoke about the impact of questioning a woman’s character and damaging her reputation, writing, “Kisi ladki ke character par sawaal uthana aur uski reputation ko hurt karna bahut aasan hota hai, lekin humein yeh bhi samajhna chahiye ki uski side ki story kya hai.”

Concluding her post, Isha reiterated her support for Love and urged people to approach the situation with empathy rather than judgement. She added, “Usko bhi samajhne ki zaroorat hai, judge karne ki nahi.”

Isha Rikhi is a Punjabi actress and model who made her acting debut with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De. Isha gained attention in Bigg Boss 20 house as she spoked about her personal experiences. However, her journey ended on September 27, 2026, when she was evicted in the show’s third week, becoming the second contestant to leave the house after Rohed Khan.