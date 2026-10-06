Arijit Singh Announces FIRST India Tour After Playback Retirement, Set To Celebrate 20 Years Of Music With 9-City Concerts In January 2027

Arijit Singh is taking his music back on the road, and this time, the celebration is a big one. The singer has announced a nine-city India tour for 2027, marking two decades of his musical journey and giving fans across the country a chance to hear some of his biggest songs live.

Arijit Singh's 2027 India tour: Dates and cities

The tour will begin in Ahmedabad on January 9, kicking off a run of stadium-scale concerts that will continue across eight more cities over the following months.

After Ahmedabad, Arijit will perform in Chandigarh on January 23 and Jaipur on February 7. The tour will then reach Mumbai on February 20, followed by Bengaluru on March 13 and New Delhi on March 27.

The final leg will take him to Pune on April 10, Indore on May 1 and Hyderabad on May 15, bringing the nine-city tour to a close.

This will be Arijit's first major India tour since he announced earlier this year that he would stop accepting new playback singing assignments. The tour will also become his biggest India concert run so far, making the 20-year milestone particularly significant for his live audience.

What can fans expect?

The concerts will bring together some of the songs that have become synonymous with Arijit's career. Fans can expect favourites such as Tum Hi Ho, Agar Tum Saath Ho and Vida Karo, among several other tracks from his two-decade musical journey.

The scale of the shows is also set to match the occasion. Rather than conventional concert setups, the performances are being planned as large stadium productions, with a multi-level stage and an extended runway designed to take Singh closer to audiences seated across different sections.

The production will also incorporate technology and large-format visual elements. According to PTI, the shows will feature 360-degree spatial audio, panoramic screens, kinetic LED installations, laser displays and pyrotechnics.

The idea is to make the concert feel immersive from different parts of the venue, while keeping Singh and his live performance at the centre of the experience.

Ticket details and more

Tickets for Kotak Solitaire presents Arijit Singh India Tour 2027 will be sold exclusively through thumpN. The first presale, reserved for Kotak Solitaire Visa credit cardholders, will begin on October 10, 2026, at 12 pm and remain open until October 11 at 2 pm.

A second presale for Kotak Visa credit cardholders will follow, starting October 11 at 12 pm and continuing until October 13 at 2 pm. General ticket sales will open on October 13, 2026, at 2 pm onwards.