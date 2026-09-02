Olivia Dean Confirms Lollapalooza India 2027 Debut In Mumbai: KATSEYE, 5 Seconds Of Summer Among Rumoured Performers

Lollapalooza India 2027 just got its first major name, and it came straight from the artist herself. Olivia Dean has confirmed that she will headline the Mumbai edition of the festival, sending fans into an early line-up frenzy even as organisers continue to keep the rest of the bill under wraps.

Olivia Dean is making India debut at Lolla

The confirmation came after Dean teased her India visit in typically cryptic fashion. The singer shared an Instagram Story featuring an Indian flag emoji alongside the words “See you soon?”, followed by a link to a Laylo RSVP page titled “Loving In India.”

The mystery did not last for long. Fans who signed up through the link received a message on Tuesday morning revealing the big news: "I'm headlining Lollapalooza 2027!!"

The artist-sale link also reportedly offered fans an exclusive code, giving them access to the first round of tickets. For fans, Dean’s confirmation is a significant first glimpse at what could become another packed Lollapalooza India line-up.

Read Also Lollapalooza India 2027 Dates Announced: When And Where To Buy Tickets

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KATSEYE, 5SOS & more fuel line-up buzz

While Dean has confirmed her appearance, the festival organisers are yet to officially announce the complete 2027 line-up. That hasn't stopped speculation from building online, with several international and Indian acts being linked to the upcoming edition.

Among the names that have frequently surfaced are KATSEYE, Limp Bizkit, Cage The Elephant, Wolf Alice, Seedhe Maut, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Indian Ocean, Anuv Jain, Peter Cat Recording Co. and Twin Strings.

Other names reportedly generating anticipation include Tate McRae and RAYE. For now, however, these remain rumours, and fans will have to wait for the official announcement before knowing which acts will actually join Dean in Mumbai.

Lollapalooza India 2027: Dates, ticket prices & more

Lollapalooza India will return to Mumbai on January 23 and 24, 2027, with the Mahalaxmi Racecourse once again set to host the festival.

Ticket sales have already begun ahead of the festival. The first window opened on August 30, 2026, at 11 AM, exclusively for RuPay cardholders through BookMyShow. The pre-sale remained open for 48 hours, ending on September 1.

Ticket prices, which initially started at ₹6,999, have now moved to ₹7,499 onwards, with the current range going up to ₹48,999, depending on the category.

The Early Bird sale opened on September 2 at 11 AM, giving other cardholders and digital-payment users access to tickets.