Lollapalooza India 2027 Dates Announced: When And Where To Buy Tickets

Mumbai, it’s time to clear your January calendar. Lollapalooza India is officially returning in 2027, and the festival is marking its fifth chapter with two days of music, four stages and another major takeover of the city. The dates are finally out, although there’s one big piece of the puzzle still missing: the lineup.

Lollapalooza India 2027: Date & ticket sales

Lollapalooza India will return to Mumbai on January 23 and 24, 2027, with the festival taking over the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

The fifth edition promises a mix of global and homegrown performers spread across four stages, but the artists who will fill those stages are yet to be announced. The festival confirmed the dates through its official Instagram announcement, leaving fans waiting for the next major reveal.

If you’re already planning your festival wardrobe, there’s another date to circle. The ticket pre-sale begins on August 30, 2026, at 11 AM, at BookMyShow.

Lolla India is turning five

The 2027 edition marks an important milestone for Lollapalooza India as the festival enters its fifth edition. Since making its Indian debut in 2023, the Mumbai festival has steadily built a reputation for bringing major international acts to the country alongside Indian artists.

Its debut featured Imagine Dragons and The Strokes, setting the tone for what would become an increasingly ambitious festival. Subsequent editions brought acts including Jonas Brothers, Green Day, Shawn Mendes and Glass Animals to Mumbai.

The 2026 edition raised the bar again, with Linkin Park making their much-awaited Indian debut, alongside performances from artists including Yungblud, Playboi Carti and Kehlani.

From Chicago to Mumbai

Lollapalooza’s story began in Chicago in 1991, when Perry Farrell launched the festival as an alternative-rock touring event. Over the years, it transformed into a sprawling multi-genre music festival and expanded beyond the US.

Today, Lollapalooza has editions across several international cities, including Berlin, Paris, São Paulo and Santiago, with Mumbai becoming part of that global festival circuit.

For now, Lollapalooza India 2027 has given fans the dates and the ticket deadline. The lineup reveal is still under wraps, but if previous editions are anything to go by, that announcement could be the one that really gets the countdown started.