Lollapalooza India 2026 Tickets Start At ₹6,999: Here’s How To Book

If Lollapalooza India is already on your 2027 concert calendar, the ticket race has officially begun. The Mumbai edition is returning with two days of music at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, and fans can already start planning their way into the festival. Here’s everything to know about the ongoing pre-sale, ticket categories, prices and what’s coming next.

Lollapalooza India 2027: Dates, ticket sales & prices

Lollapalooza India will return to Mumbai on January 23 and 24, 2027, with the Mahalaxmi Racecourse once again serving as the festival venue.

The first ticket window opened on August 30, 2026, at 11 AM exclusively for RuPay cardholders through BookMyShow. This pre-sale will remain open for 48 hours, ending on September 1.

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For now, ticket prices start at ₹6,999 onwards, making this the current entry point for fans looking to secure their festival passes.

Once the exclusive window closes, the Early Bird sale will open on September 2 at 11 AM. Unlike the current pre-sale, this round will be available to holders of all types of cards and digital payment users.

Which Lollapalooza India tickets can you buy?

Fans can choose from several ticket categories depending on the kind of festival experience they want. The options include General Access, Lolla Comfort by RuPay, Lolla VIP, RuPay Amplified Access and Lolla Platinum.

With different tiers available, festivalgoers can pick between a more straightforward concert experience and premium access options.

Lollapalooza India enters its fifth edition

The 2027 festival will mark Lollapalooza India’s fifth edition. Since its Indian debut in 2023, the Mumbai event has grown into a major destination for both global and Indian music acts.

The inaugural edition featured Imagine Dragons and The Strokes, establishing the festival as a major player in India's live-music scene. Later editions brought artists such as Jonas Brothers, Green Day, Shawn Mendes and Glass Animals to Mumbai.

The 2026 edition delivered another major moment when Linkin Park made their much-awaited Indian debut, alongside performances by Yungblud, Playboi Carti and Kehlani.

Now, with the fifth edition approaching, the biggest question is simple: who will join the 2027 line-up? Until those names arrive, fans can focus on getting their tickets sorted.