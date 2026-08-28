'See You Soon?': Grammy Winner Olivia Dean Hints At India Concert Amid Lollapalooza 2027 Debut Rumours

Could Olivia Dean finally be heading to India? The singer may have just dropped the kind of hint that has fans connecting the dots. With her latest Instagram update carrying a message for her desi fans, speculation around a possible India debut has quickly picked up, amid buzz that she could headline Lollapalooza India 2027.

Olivia Dean has a message for Indian fans

Taking to her Instagram stories on August 28, Dean shared a back photo of herself performing on stage, paired with an Indian flag emoji and the words, “See you soon?” A link attached to the post only added to the mystery, quickly sending fans into speculation mode.

The link directed users to a page titled “Loving In India. Olivia Dean”, where visitors are asked to enter their phone number and a code to RSVP. While Dean has yet to officially announce an India concert, the cryptic tease has fuelled speculation around her possible India tour.

Hint comes amid Lollapalooza debut buzz

The timing of Dean’s post has only added fuel to rumours that she could make her India debut at Lollapalooza India 2027. The festival recently announced its return to Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 23 and 24, marking its fifth edition in the country. The two-day festival will feature four stages, with the ticket pre-sale set to begin on August 30 at 11 AM.

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But there is one major detail fans are still waiting for - the lineup. Although the festival dates and format have been announced, the artists performing at the 2027 edition remain under wraps. That's where Dean's sudden India tease has sent the rumour mill into overdrive.

For now, however, there is no official confirmation that Dean is part of the Lollapalooza India 2027 lineup. Her post has simply given fans another reason to speculate.

Who is Olivia Dean?

For the unversed, Olivia Dean is an English singer born on March 14, 1999, in Haringey, London. Her music blends soulful pop with elements of jazz and R&B, giving her songs a distinctive sound rooted in themes of love and heartbreak.

Dean's second studio album, The Art of Loving, released in 2025, became a major turning point in her career and helped take her music to a global audience. Tracks including “Man I Need” and “So Easy (to Fall in Love)” became particularly popular, with both songs finding a strong presence on social media.

Her rise was further cemented in 2026 when Dean won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist. And now, with her latest post mentioning India, fans are wondering whether another major career moment could be waiting for her in Mumbai.