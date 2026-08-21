Khalid Announces India Debut With 3-Day Tour In Mumbai, Delhi-NCR & Bengaluru: Know Concert Dates & Tickets

December is about to get a little more soulful. After years of waiting, Khalid is finally bringing his music to India, with the American R&B/pop star set to make his long-awaited India debut across three cities. From Location to Young, Dumb & Broke, fans can now look forward to hearing his biggest songs live.

Khalid India Tour 2026 dates & more

Khalid will kick off his concert in Delhi-NCR and then move to Bengaluru and Mumbai as part of his It’s Always Summer Somewhere World Tour in December. His India schedule is:

December 13, 2026: HUDA Gymkhana Club, Gurugram, Delhi-NCR

December 15, 2026: Bhartiya Mall, Bengaluru

December 17, 2026: Nesco Center, Mumbai

Tickets for his concerts will go live on August 21, 2026, at 12 PM on SkillBox.