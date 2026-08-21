 Khalid Announces India Debut With 3-Day Tour In Mumbai, Delhi-NCR & Bengaluru: Know Concert Dates & Tickets
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Khalid Announces India Debut With 3-Day Tour In Mumbai, Delhi-NCR & Bengaluru: Know Concert Dates & Tickets

American R&B/pop star Khalid is finally set to make his India debut in December 2026 with three shows in Gurugram, Bengaluru and Mumbai. The concerts are part of his It’s Always Summer Somewhere World Tour. Tickets go live on August 21 at noon via SkillBox. His India visit follows a cancelled 2020 debut planned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Friday, August 21, 2026, 09:58 AM IST
Khalid Announces India Debut With 3-Day Tour In Mumbai, Delhi-NCR & Bengaluru: Know Concert Dates & Tickets

December is about to get a little more soulful. After years of waiting, Khalid is finally bringing his music to India, with the American R&B/pop star set to make his long-awaited India debut across three cities. From Location to Young, Dumb & Broke, fans can now look forward to hearing his biggest songs live.

Khalid India Tour 2026 dates & more

Khalid will kick off his concert in Delhi-NCR and then move to Bengaluru and Mumbai as part of his It’s Always Summer Somewhere World Tour in December. His India schedule is:

December 13, 2026: HUDA Gymkhana Club, Gurugram, Delhi-NCR

December 15, 2026: Bhartiya Mall, Bengaluru

December 17, 2026: Nesco Center, Mumbai

Tickets for his concerts will go live on August 21, 2026, at 12 PM on SkillBox.

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