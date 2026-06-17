The Chainsmokers Are Coming Back To India! Check Out Concerts Dates & Tickets In Mumbai, Delhi & Bengaluru

It’s official – The Chainsmokers are coming back to India! For weeks, fans had been buzzing about the possibility of the duo returning, and now the rumours have finally been put to rest. The Grammy-winning pair, who gave the world anthems like Closer, Paris and Don’t Let Me Down, have announced a three-city India tour this December, with performances lined up in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

The Chainsmokers India tour date, venue and tickets

The iconic electronic duo, Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, will kick off their India tour in Mumbai on December 18, followed by Delhi on December 19 and Bengaluru on December 20.

The Mumbai concert will be particularly special as The Chainsmokers are set to headline Sunburn Festival 2026 at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse, marking a major milestone as the festival expands into the heart of the city.

Meanwhile, ticket sales for the Mumbai and Bengaluru shows are already live on BookMyShow with tickets starting at 3500 only. Fans in Delhi can register their interest and stay tuned for further announcements.

More than music, they defined a generation

For millennials and Gen Z, The Chainsmokers are more than just an EDM band. Their music soundtracked house parties, late-night drives, heartbreaks and unforgettable college fests. When Closer dropped in 2016, it quickly became one of the defining songs of the decade, with millions singing along to every lyric.

Then came Don’t Let Me Down, which dominated dance floors worldwide, followed by dreamy tracks like Paris and the stadium anthem Something Just Like This with Coldplay.

The duo’s ability to blend electronic beats with emotional storytelling helped them transcend genres and become one of the biggest musical acts of the streaming era.

What can fans expect?

If their previous India performances are anything to go by, fans can expect a night packed with nostalgia, massive drops and sing-along moments.

Known for their explosive stage production and crowd interaction, The Chainsmokers have built a reputation for turning concerts into full-fledged experiences. Expect dazzling visuals, back-to-back hits and the kind of euphoric atmosphere that keeps fans talking long after the final song.