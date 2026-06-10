Rock Band Guns N' Roses Skips Mumbai, Announces Major Concerts In Bengaluru & Guwahati For India Tour 2026

For Indian rock fans, the jungle is calling once again. Just a year after electrifying Mumbai with a much-awaited comeback performance in 2025, legendary rock band Guns N' Roses is set to return to the country in 2026. However, this time, the band is taking a different route, bringing its explosive live show to Bengaluru and Guwahati while leaving Mumbai off the tour map.

For fans across the country, the announcement has sparked equal parts excitement and surprise, especially considering the overwhelming response to their Mumbai concert last year.

Guns N' Roses India concerts date and more

The India leg of the band's ongoing world tour will kick off in Bengaluru on November 14 at NICE Grounds before heading to Guwahati's Khanapara Ground on November 17.

The concerts mark another major chapter in the band's long relationship with Indian audiences. While Guns N' Roses first performed in India back in 2012, they returned after a lengthy gap in 2025 with a high-energy Mumbai show that drew thousands of fans.

Now, with two new cities on the pipeline, fans in South and Northeast India finally get the chance to witness one of rock music's most iconic acts live.

Ticket details you need to know

Entry prices for the concert begin at ₹4,000 for the Bengaluru show, while Guwahati tickets start at a relatively affordable ₹2,000. Premium sections and upgraded experiences are also available at higher price points. Tickets for both concerts are already available through BookMyShow.

Expect the full Guns N' Roses experience

The upcoming shows promise all the elements that have made Guns N' Roses one of the most celebrated live bands in rock history. Frontman Axl Rose is expected to bring his signature stage presence and powerful vocals, while Slash will deliver the iconic guitar solos that fans know and love. Alongside them, bassist Duff McKagan and the rest of the band's touring lineup are set to recreate the high-voltage atmosphere that has defined their concerts for decades.

With timeless hits, stadium-sized energy, and thousands of fans singing along, these concerts are shaping up to be among India's biggest rock events of the year.