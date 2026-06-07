Events To Not Miss In Mumbai This June: From Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan-Bhakti Concert To Zakir Khan Live Shows |

Mumbai's event calendar is packed this June with immersive fan experiences, devotional music spectacles, stand-up comedy shows, live DJ performances, and soulful musical evenings. Whether you're a sitcom fanatic, a comedy lover, a music enthusiast, or simply looking for unique experiences around the city, here's a list of events worth adding to your June plans.

The FRIENDS Experience

For the first time ever, the globally popular FRIENDS Experience is arriving in India. Fans of the iconic sitcom will get a chance to step inside recreated sets, relive memorable moments from the series, and click pictures at some of television's most recognizable locations. After successful editions in New York, London, and Las Vegas, the immersive attraction is finally making its debut in Mumbai.

When: From June 13, 2026

Where: Jio World Gardens, Mumbai

Anandam: The Symphony of Devotion

A grand spiritual and musical experience, Anandam promises an evening where devotion meets world-class performances. Featuring celebrated singers including Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Shaan, and Usha Uthup, the event aims to blend bhakti, music, and storytelling into an immersive experience.

When: June 27, 2026 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai

Red Bull Midsummer

Music lovers can look forward to an energetic night at Red Bull Midsummer. The event will feature performances by multiple DJs, vibrant summer vibes, and a lively atmosphere perfect for those looking to dance the night away.

When: June 20, 2026

Where: Bombay Swim Club, Marol, Mumbai

Zakir Khan Stand Up Comedy

Known for his relatable storytelling and emotional humour, Zakir Khan returns with Papa Yaar, a stand-up special centered around father-son relationships, family memories, and life's heartfelt moments. Expect a blend of laughter, nostalgia, and the signature style that has made Zakir one of India's most loved comedians.

When: June 12–20, 2026

Where: Dome, SVP Stadium, Mumbai

Bismil Ki Mehfil – Main Hoon Sufi India

For lovers of poetry, Sufi music, and soulful storytelling, Bismil Ki Mehfil offers an enchanting evening where music and verse come together. The performance promises an emotional journey filled with romance, longing, spirituality, and timeless melodies.

When: June 22, 2026

Where: NSCI Dome, Mumbai