Ananya Panday Joins Thousands Of Bald-Cap Fans At Pitbull's London Concert, Shares Glimpses Inside Guinness World Record Celebration

Ananya Panday at Pitbull's London concert | Instagram

From Paris Haute Couture Week and Wimbledon to London's biggest music moments, Ananya Panday is making the most of her European getaway. After turning heads at some of the most prestigious global events, the Bollywood actress headed straight to Hyde Park, where she joined thousands of fans at Pitbull's electrifying concert. While the music got everyone dancing, the evening also made history as concertgoers came together to create a brand-new Guinness World Record.

Ananya shares inside moments from the historic concert

Giving fans a glimpse into the unforgettable evening, Ananya dropped a series of photos and videos from Pitbull's concert on Instagram. Alongside the snapshots, she wrote, "Ooooooh I want the time of my liiiiifeeee 🧑🏻‍🦲🌍 and we broke a Guinness Book of World Records (swipe to see 👀) and made HISTORY love u @pitbull."

Before posting the photo carousel, the actress had also shared a lively video from the fan pit, where she was seen singing and dancing along with thousands of concertgoers as Pitbull performed his hit 2011 track Rain Over Me.

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For the musical evening, Ananya opted for a relaxed yet stylish look. She wore a dark-toned button-down top paired with comfortable loose-fitting bottoms, perfect for an outdoor summer concert.

Unlike many attendees who sported bald caps for the record attempt, Ananya kept her signature hairstyle intact, styling her hair in a centre-parted look secured with a printed bandana. She accessorised minimally with stacked diamond earrings and a delicate bracelet, while her beauty look remained fresh with softly flushed cheeks and nude lips.

How Pitbull and his fans created a Guinness World Record

Pitbull was the headliner at the renowned British Summer Time (BST) festival, one of London's biggest annual outdoor music events held in Hyde Park. Running since 2013, the festival brings together global music icons over multiple weekends every summer.

But the concert wasn't just about chart-topping music. More than 22,000 fans gathered at the venue wearing bald caps, white shirts, black ties and aviator sunglasses as a tribute to Pitbull's signature look.

The massive crowd officially set the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps. Even Pitbull joined in by wearing a bald cap himself so he could be counted as part of the record.

Reacting to the achievement, the Cuban-American rapper said, "I'm speechless. Who would have thought a first-generation Cuban would be record-breaking and record-making?"