Ananya Panday Breaks Wimbledon Dress Code Vibes In ₹2.15 Lakh Red Ralph Lauren Look

Ananya Panday at Wimbledon 2026 | Image courtesy: Instagram (@iyan.amjad)

Wimbledon may be famous for its sea of crisp white outfits in the stands, but Ananya Panday decided to rewrite the fashion rulebook. After making headlines at Paris Haute Couture Week as Chanel's first-ever Indian brand ambassador, the Bollywood actress arrived at the men's singles semi-finals in London wearing a vibrant scarlet Ralph Lauren dress that was equal parts bold and chic.

Ananya Panday swaps Wimbledon whites for bold red look

For Day 12 of the Wimbledon Championships, Ananya embraced timeless elegance in Ralph Lauren's Marigot Cotton-Blend Poplin Day Dress, choosing a fiery red hue instead of the classic all-white palette often associated with the tournament.

The cotton-blend poplin ensemble featured a flattering sweetheart neckline supported by delicate spaghetti straps, while the structured bodice with subtle seam detailing beautifully highlighted her waist. The silhouette flowed into a graceful A-line midi skirt, giving the outfit a polished yet effortless finish that perfectly suited a summer day courtside.

According to the brand's official website, the Ralph Lauren dress is priced at ₹2,15,100.

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Rather than overwhelming the stunning dress with heavy accessories, Ananya opted for understated luxury. She styled with a signature Chanel Tweed Flap Bag, slim gold bracelets, minimal rings and oversized sunglasses casually placed on her head. A pair of tan strappy heeled sandals completed the look.

Ananya continued the refined aesthetic with fresh, glowing makeup. She chose a radiant dewy base, softly defined eyes, naturally flushed cheeks and nude-pink lips that complemented the bold colour of her outfit.

Her hair was styled in loose, softly textured waves with a neat centre parting, adding effortless elegance to the overall look.