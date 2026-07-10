Priyanka Chopra Brings Hubby Nick Jonas To Wimbledon Via FaceTime; Serves Cottage-Core Chic In Elegant Summer Dress & Bandana |

Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned heads with yet another effortless fashion moment as she attended the Wimbledon Championships on July 9, while also giving fans a glimpse of her sweet long-distance moment with husband Nick Jonas. The actress was among the star-studded guests watching the thrilling semi-final clash between Karolína Muchová and Coco Gauf.

Dressed in a dreamy cream-toned midi dress, Priyanka embraced timeless summer fashion with a touch of countryside charm. The outfit featured a structured collared neckline and a button-down front, while the top buttons were left open to create a flattering V-neck silhouette. Half-length puffed sleeves added volume and softness to the look.

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The actress elevated the ensemble with thoughtfully chosen accessories that perfectly complemented the Wimbledon aesthetic. She paired the dress with a taupe leather shoulder bag, oversized sunglasses and sleek silver hoop earrings, keeping the styling refined yet understated.

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The standout element of her look, however, was a silky cream headscarf adorned with delicate floral prints that echoed the motifs on her dress. Tied gracefully around her head while leaving her hair flowing naturally, the scarf brought a charming cottage-core touch to the outfit.

Beyond her fashion statement, Priyanka also won hearts with a romantic gesture that quickly went viral online. While enjoying the action from the prestigious Royal Box at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, she was spotted video-calling Nick Jonas on FaceTime, giving him a live glimpse of the iconic Wimbledon atmosphere. The candid moment delighted fans, who praised the couple for serving wholesome relationship goals.

Priyanka watched the match alongside acclaimed actress Cynthia Erivo and Lily James, making it yet another stylish celebrity appearance at one of the world's most prestigious sporting events.