Actresses Kalyani Priyadarshan & Sreeleela Stun at Wimbledon 2026; Fashionable Appearances Win Hearts

By: Rutunjay Dole | July 09, 2026
Kalyani embraced Wimbledon fashion in a sleeveless powder-blue midi dress featuring subtle pinstripes and a softly structured silhouette that felt fresh, feminine and perfect for the summer tournament.
Staying true to the event's understated elegance, she skipped statement jewellery and instead accessorised with a sleek wristwatch, allowing the outfit to remain the focal point.
She was also pictured enjoying the Wimbledon's must have strawberry and cream combination.
Wearing her hair loose with a soft side part, Kalyani opted for minimal makeup and nude heels, creating a refined, effortless Wimbledon-ready appearance.
Meanwhile, Sreeleela opted for timeless tailoring in a navy pinstripe pantsuit featuring a structured blazer with gold buttons and coordinated wide-leg trousers.
She styled the suit over a crisp white fitted top, creating a clean, sophisticated contrast that perfectly balanced formal elegance with modern chic.
In one of the pictures, she was seen enjoying a drink with her mother, Dr. Swarnalatha.
Sreeleela completed her ensemble with a neat low ponytail, subtle makeup and glossy lips, letting the impeccable tailoring remain the highlight of her Wimbledon fashion moment.