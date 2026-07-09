Isha Ambani Steals Spotlight At Manish Malhotra Debut Couture Show In Paris Alongside Met Gala Veteran Anna Wintour | Visuals Inside |

Indian designer Manish Malhotra etched his name into fashion history as he made his much-awaited debut at the Paris Haute Couture Week 2026 on Tuesday, July 8. Present to celebrate the landmark moment were several prominent personalities, including businesswoman Isha Ambani, filmmaker Karan Johar and legendary Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who occupied the front rows for the showcase.

Among the evening's standout attendees, Isha Ambani turned heads in a bespoke gold couture creation designed exclusively by Manish Malhotra. The ankle-grazing ensemble featured a sculpted corset-inspired silhouette that beautifully accentuated her frame.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Every inch of the gown reflected exceptional craftsmanship, with intricate hand embroidery using vintage salli and taban sequins, complemented by meticulously hand-set gemstones that added a luminous finish. A graceful halter neckline completed the elegant design while enhancing the gown's structured appeal.

She elevated the couture look with shimmering gold-embellished Ferragamo heels and exquisite heirloom jewellery. Isha accessorised with dazzling diamond drop earrings, a statement ring from Lorraine Schwartz and treasured pieces from her mother Nita Ambani's private jewellery collection, lending the appearance an added touch of timeless luxury.

One of the most talked-about moments from the event came when Isha was seen seated beside Met Gala chairperson and British Vogue's long-serving editor Anna Wintour. The two were spotted smiling, chatting and enjoying the presentation together, with visuals of their interaction quickly making rounds on social media.

Anna Wintour embraced her signature polished aesthetic in a sophisticated silk midi dress featuring full sleeves. The mustard-gold ensemble was adorned with striking floral motifs in shades of purple and teal green, creating a refined yet vibrant look for the couture presentation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Manish Malhotra Paris Haute Couture Debut:

Manish Malhotra's debut collection, titled 'Maa', served as a heartfelt tribute to motherhood while honouring India's rich heritage of craftsmanship. The collection seamlessly blended traditional Indian embroidery and artisanal techniques with contemporary haute couture silhouettes, marking a significant milestone not only in the designer's illustrious career but also for Indian fashion on one of the world's most prestigious runways.