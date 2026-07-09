WATCH: Anant Ambani & Veer Pahariya Groove Together At Friend's Baarat Ceremony; 'Wedding Season Is Incomplete Without Ambanis'

WATCH: Anant Ambani & Veer Pahariya Groove Together At Friend's Baarat Ceremony; 'Wedding Season Is Incomplete Without Ambani's' |

Wedding celebrations are in full swing across the country, and a recent viral video featuring businessman Anant Ambani and actor Veer Paharia has become the latest internet favourite. The duo was spotted attending a close friend's wedding, where they joined the groom's lively baarat procession and enthusiastically danced alongside family and friends.

In the now-viral clip, Veer Paharia is seen leading the celebrations with energetic bhangra moves, matching every beat of the dhol with infectious enthusiasm. Walking beside the groom, Anant Ambani also joins the festivities, smiling, swaying to the music and soaking in the joyous atmosphere. Actor Meezaan Jaaferi, son of veteran actor Jaaved Jaaferi, was also seen accompanying the group, adding to the star-studded celebration.

The video quickly made rounds on social media, with fans showering the trio with love. Several users joked that "wedding season is incomplete without the Ambanis," referring to the family's frequent appearances at grand celebrations and their cheerful participation in wedding festivities.

On the style front, Anant Ambani made a statement in a vibrant multicoloured Nehru jacket featuring intricate artistic embroidery. He paired the jacket with a royal blue kurta and matching trousers, while a striking gold lion-shaped brooch pinned to his chest added a regal finishing touch to the ensemble.

Veer Paharia, meanwhile, opted for understated elegance in a monochromatic green sherwani. The classic silhouette was elevated with a sleek silver brooch, lending his traditional look a refined and sophisticated edge.

The wedding outing also marks Anant Ambani's first public social appearance after his recent spiritual visits and religious engagements, making the viral video even more special for fans.