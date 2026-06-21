Radhika Merchant And Anant Ambani Turn Heads In Regal Ethnic Ensembles At Supriya Sule's Daughter's Wedding In Mumbai |

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani once again proved why they are among India's most stylish power couples as they made an elegant appearance at the wedding celebrations of Revati Sule, daughter of NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, at Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre.

The duo arrived in coordinated traditional ensembles, embracing understated luxury with impeccable styling.

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Radhika looked ethereal in a shimmering ivory saree that exuded timeless elegance. The drape featured delicate sequin detailing and a subtle sheen, giving it a festive yet refined appeal. She paired the saree with a heavily embellished blouse adorned with intricate embroidery and beadwork around the neckline and sleeves, adding a touch of glamour to her understated palette.

Keeping her accessories elegant, Radhika opted for statement diamond jewellery, including layered bracelets and sparkling earrings. Her hair was styled in soft waves, tied back into a low ponytail and adorned with a pearl-studded hair accessory that beautifully complemented her ensemble. With dewy makeup, softly defined eyes and a natural lip shade, she let her outfit do all the talking.

Read Also Nita & Radhika Ambani Turn Heads In Ethnic Yet Modern Chic Looks At Antilia High Tea Gathering

Anant Ambani, on the other hand, embraced classic Indian menswear in a navy blue kurta-pyjama set layered with a striking printed bandhgala jacket. The sleeveless jacket featured intricate beige and gold motifs, lending his look a royal and festive touch. He completed the ensemble with traditional footwear and his signature long hair and beard, carrying the outfit with effortless confidence.

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Earlier, Nita Mukesh Ambani also made an appearance at the wedding celebration. She opted for an ivory silk saree with intricate embroidery and a stunning border. She accessorised her look with elaborate jewellery, including a statement necklace, matching earrings and rings.