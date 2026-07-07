Isha Ambani With Cardi B Steal Spotlight At Rahul Mishra Couture Show In Paris; Carries Mom Nita Ambani's 18-Carat-White Gold Hermès Bag |

Paris Haute Couture Week opened on a glamorous note as celebrated Indian designer Rahul Mishra unveiled his latest couture collection, Devi. The showcase attracted some of the biggest names from across the globe, with businesswoman and philanthropist Isha Ambani and American rapper Cardi B grabbing attention as they occupied the coveted front-row seats.

Videos circulating on social media captured the duo sharing an animated conversation before the show, delighting fashion enthusiasts as they bonded over couture. Both Isha and Cardi stepped out in custom Rahul Mishra creations inspired by his newest collection, making them among the standout attendees of the evening.

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Cardi B embraced high-fashion drama in an ivory couture ensemble that reflected Rahul Mishra's signature craftsmanship. The sculptural silhouette highlighted intricate handwork, seamlessly blending traditional Indian embroidery techniques with contemporary couture aesthetics.

Isha Ambani, meanwhile, chose understated elegance in a slate grey-blue couture ensemble. Her look featured a structured, intricately embroidered corset adorned with delicate beadwork that flowed into a matching body-skimming skirt. She elegantly draped a coordinating dupatta over her shoulders. She completed the sophisticated look with sparkling diamond earrings and a statement necklace.

However, it was the accessory on Isha's arm that became the biggest talking point of the evening. She was seen carrying the legendary Hermès Sac Bijou Birkin, widely regarded as one of the rarest and most expensive handbags ever created. The extraordinary piece had previously been spotted with her mother, Nita Ambani, at an event.

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Far from being an ordinary luxury handbag, the iconic Birkin is crafted from 18-carat white gold and embellished with an astonishing 3,025 diamonds, totaling 111.09 carats.