Zendaya Channels Greek Goddess In Ivory Backless Jacquemus Gown At The Odyssey London Press Tour | Pics Inside |

Zendaya once again proved why she remains one of Hollywood's most celebrated fashion icons as she arrived at the first official London photo call for The Odyssey in a breathtaking custom Jacquemus creation. Kicking off the film's promotional tour alongside co-stars Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, and husband Tom Holland, the actor embraced a look that paid homage to her on-screen role of the Greek goddess Athena.

For the occasion, Zendaya stepped out in a custom ivory gown designed by Jacquemus, a look that beautifully balanced classical inspiration with contemporary couture. According to her longtime stylist Law Roach, the ensemble was designed around the "essence of Athena," making it a fitting tribute to the iconic character she portrays in Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film.

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At first glance, the gown appeared to be a clean, minimalist column silhouette with impeccable tailoring. However, as Zendaya turned, the design revealed its true drama. The back opened into an elegant low-scooped silhouette that flowed seamlessly into an attached headscarf, creating a striking Grecian-inspired effect. The built-in scarf added an ethereal quality to the ensemble, while the thigh-high slit introduced a modern, fashion-forward edge.

Complementing the gown was a pair of extraordinary shield-inspired earrings by Baron London. Crafted in 18-karat yellow gold and adorned with diamonds, the earrings incorporated ancient discs dating back to the first millennium BC, perfectly reinforcing the mythological inspiration behind the ensemble.

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The appearance continues Zendaya's remarkable fashion streak throughout The Odyssey press tour. Just days earlier in New York, she attended the film's launch wearing a pearl-toned Khaite Resort 2027 co-ord featuring a plunging V-neck blouse, a matching fluid midi skirt, a rope belt cinching the waist, and gold Christian Louboutin heels.