Zendaya Channels Greek Goddess In Ivory Backless Jacquemus Gown At The Odyssey London Press Tour | Pics Inside

Zendaya once again proved why she remains one of Hollywood's most celebrated fashion icons as she arrived at the first official London photo call for The Odyssey in a breathtaking custom Jacquemus creation. Kicking off the film's promotional tour alongside co-stars Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, and husband Tom Holland, the actor embraced a look that paid homage to her on-screen role of the Greek goddess Athena.
For the occasion, Zendaya stepped out in a custom ivory gown designed by Jacquemus, a look that beautifully balanced classical inspiration with contemporary couture. According to her longtime stylist Law Roach, the ensemble was designed around the "essence of Athena," making it a fitting tribute to the iconic character she portrays in Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film.
TAKE A LOOK:
At first glance, the gown appeared to be a clean, minimalist column silhouette with impeccable tailoring. However, as Zendaya turned, the design revealed its true drama. The back opened into an elegant low-scooped silhouette that flowed seamlessly into an attached headscarf, creating a striking Grecian-inspired effect. The built-in scarf added an ethereal quality to the ensemble, while the thigh-high slit introduced a modern, fashion-forward edge.
Complementing the gown was a pair of extraordinary shield-inspired earrings by Baron London. Crafted in 18-karat yellow gold and adorned with diamonds, the earrings incorporated ancient discs dating back to the first millennium BC, perfectly reinforcing the mythological inspiration behind the ensemble.
The appearance continues Zendaya's remarkable fashion streak throughout The Odyssey press tour. Just days earlier in New York, she attended the film's launch wearing a pearl-toned Khaite Resort 2027 co-ord featuring a plunging V-neck blouse, a matching fluid midi skirt, a rope belt cinching the waist, and gold Christian Louboutin heels.