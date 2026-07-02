Zendaya Stuns In Sheer Pearl Blouse With Plunging Neckline And Midi Skirt For 'The Odyssey' Press Tour In NYC |

Hollywood star Zendaya is once again proving why she is one of fashion's biggest icons. After making headlines with her striking Spider-Man press tour looks in Paris, the actor stepped out in New York City to launch the press tour for Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film The Odyssey, serving another unforgettable high-fashion moment.

Zendaya, who portrays Athena in the upcoming epic, embraced understated elegance in a dreamy Khaite Resort 2027 ensemble. She opted for a pearl-hued two-piece co-ord that exuded effortless sophistication while giving the illusion of liquid-like movement with its soft, semi-sheer fabric.

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The look featured a romantic blouse designed with a plunging V-neckline, voluminous balloon sleeves and a flattering peplum silhouette. Adding definition to the flowing outfit, Zendaya cinched her waist with a striking black leather cord belt accented with gold detailing, creating a beautiful contrast against the delicate pearl tones.

She paired the blouse with a matching midi skirt that flowed gracefully with every step, maintaining the monochromatic aesthetic. Completing the look, the actor slipped into shimmering Christian Louboutin gold strappy heels that added a glamorous touch while perfectly complementing the golden accents of her accessories.

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Keeping her jewellery elegant and refined, Zendaya accessorised with delicate gold drop earrings that enhanced the regal feel of the ensemble without overpowering it.

Her beauty look was equally captivating. She wore radiant, sun-kissed makeup featuring softly flushed rosy cheeks, shimmering champagne eyeshadow, fluttery lashes, and nude-pink lips, creating a fresh and luminous finish. Dark-toned nails added a subtle edge to the otherwise ethereal palette.

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Zendaya also debuted a chic hairstyle, styling her brunette pixie cut in soft, hydrated curls with a deep side part. The voluminous curls framed her face beautifully and added a touch of old Hollywood glamour to the modern look.

The New York appearance comes just days after Zendaya dominated headlines during the Spider-Man press tour in Paris, where her themed fashion choices quickly became viral talking points.