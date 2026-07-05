Selena Gomez Steals Spotlight At Bestie Taylor Swift's Wedding In Gold Sequined Gown; Inside Moments With Husband Benny Blanco Go Viral |

Taylor Swift's star-studded wedding to NFL player Travis Kelce at New York City's Madison Square Garden was filled with unforgettable fashion moments, but one guest who effortlessly grabbed attention was her longtime best friend, Selena Gomez. The singer and actor attended the lavish celebration alongside fiancé-turned-husband Benny Blanco.

Having attended the rehearsal dinner a day earlier in a sophisticated black lace Oscar de la Renta ensemble, Gomez embraced a completely different aesthetic for the wedding ceremony. She stepped out in a stunning champagne-gold gown from Oscar de la Renta's Pre-Fall 2026 collection, perfectly complementing the glamorous atmosphere of the evening.

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The fitted column silhouette was adorned with intricate geometric beadwork crafted using shimmering glass beads and sparkling crystals, giving the dress a dazzling finish. Featuring a graceful rounded neckline and slender shoulder straps, the gown balanced elegance with understated sophistication. The look was further elevated by a chain-fringe hem.

Selena kept the styling timeless and refined. Her signature bob was styled into soft, polished waves with a deep side part, channeling classic Old Hollywood glamour. Her makeup remained fresh and luminous, with glowing skin, softly defined eyes, and neutral lips created using Rare Beauty products, allowing the embellished gown to remain the centrepiece of her appearance.

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While Gomez's fashion won praise, fans were equally delighted by the affectionate moments she shared with Benny Blanco throughout the celebrations. Videos and photographs of the couple smiling and enjoying the festivities together quickly went viral.

Meanwhile, bride Taylor Swift chose a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture wedding gown designed by Jonathan Anderson, marking his first couture bridal creation for a global celebrity. Groom Travis Kelce also wore a bespoke Dior tuxedo, while both completed their wedding looks with custom Christian Louboutin footwear. Swift accessorised her bridal ensemble with elegant Cartier jewellery, bringing together one of the most talked-about celebrity wedding looks of the year.