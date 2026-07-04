Taylor Swift Wedding: Singer Opts For Bespoke Dior Bridal Gown While Travis Kelce Chooses Matching Dior Tuxedo |

Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce tied the knot on Friday evening in a grand ceremony held at New York City's Madison Square Garden. The lavish celebration brought together several high-profile guests, with actor Adam Sandler unexpectedly officiating the wedding.

The bride and groom coordinated their wedding-day fashion in custom creations by Christian Dior Haute Couture, with both ensembles designed by Jonathan Anderson, the Creative Director of Dior Women's, Men's and Haute Couture collections.

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Taylor walked down the aisle in a bespoke Dior wedding gown, while Kelce complemented her look in a custom-tailored Dior tuxedo. According to the singer's representative, Anderson worked closely with the couple to create their wedding attire, making the looks highly personal to their special day.

The representative also revealed that the bridal ensemble marks a significant milestone for Anderson, as it is his first-ever couture wedding dress designed for an internationally renowned celebrity.

Adding to the luxury, both Taylor and Travis completed their wedding outfits with custom Christian Louboutin footwear. Taylor further elevated her bridal look with elegant Cartier jewellery, lending a timeless finish to her couture ensemble.

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While fans continue to await official photographs from inside the ceremony, excitement outside the venue was equally palpable. A giant billboard illuminated outside Madison Square Garden displayed the celebratory message, "JUST T MARRIED!", delighting fans gathered nearby.

Breaking away from traditional wedding customs, the couple chose not to have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, Taylor's brother took on the role of Man of Honour, while Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, stood beside him as Best Man, according to Swift's publicist, Tree Paine.

Despite soaring temperatures, hundreds of admirers gathered outside Madison Square Garden in the hope of witnessing a glimpse of the celebrations. Although the ceremony remained largely private, the festive atmosphere around the venue reflected the excitement surrounding one of the year's most talked-about weddings.