Tamannaah Bhatia & Blackpink's Lisa At Launch Event In Bangkok Are A Stunning Treat To Eyes; Duo Compliments Each Other In Black & White Cut-Out Ensembles |

Shiseido's latest launch event in Bangkok turned into a glamorous fashion affair as Bollywood star Tamannaah Bhatia and BLACKPINK member Lisa made striking appearances in contrasting black-and-white ensembles. While Tamannaah embraced bold sophistication in an all-black look, Lisa opted for an ethereal white gown, with both stars effortlessly complementing each other's distinctive style.

Tamannaah exuded confidence in a figure-hugging black gown that perfectly balanced elegance with sensuality. The outfit featured a plunging U-shaped neckline, a halter-neck silhouette and a sleeveless design, flowing into a sleek ankle-grazing hem. Adding to the drama was her beauty look, with soft open tresses framing her face and bold red lips lending a classic, glamorous finish.

Her accessories elevated the ensemble further. Tamannaah wore a striking gold pendant necklace that extended down to her midriff, making it the focal point of her look. She paired it with stacked, elongated gold earrings that added a luxurious touch while complementing the minimal yet impactful styling.

On the other hand, Lisa brought effortless grace to the event in an all-white gown that blended modern femininity with understated glamour. The off-shoulder silhouette featured a fitted bodice with a chic midriff cut-out, highlighted by delicate tie-up detailing around the waist. The design then flowed into a graceful floor-length skirt, creating a soft and elegant finish.

Keeping her styling refined, the K-pop icon let the gown take centre stage, embodying a timeless aesthetic that perfectly suited the beauty event.

Lisa's appearance also marked an important milestone in her partnership with the Japanese beauty brand. She is set to front the first campaign for Shiseido's iconic ULTIMUNE franchise, one of the company's most celebrated skincare lines, which has earned more than 331 beauty awards globally since its debut in 2014.