BLACKPINK's Lisa Flaunts Toned Figure In Revealing Backless Side-Cut Out Black Gown | Pictures Inside

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 30, 2026
Lisa embraced bold elegance in a striking black floor-length halter-neck gown that perfectly balanced minimalism with high-fashion glamour.
The dress featured dramatic side cut-outs that extended seamlessly from the waist to the back, highlighting her toned physique.
The body-skimming silhouette accentuated her slim frame, with the fluid fabric falling effortlessly to the floor.
The high halter neckline added a refined touch to the daring design, offering a perfect contrast to the gown's open sides and backless detailing.
Lisa's toned arms, sculpted waist, and well-maintained figure took center stage, proving that understated styling can be just as impactful as heavily embellished ensembles.
She opted for a sleek updo with soft face-framing bangs, allowing the dramatic cut of the dress and her facial features to remain the highlight of the overall look.
One of the standout details was her subtle floral tattoo on her side, which became visible through the side cut-out.