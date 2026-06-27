Tamannaah Bhatia & Trisha Krishnan Steal Spotlight In Elegant Golden-Ivory Sarees At Khushbu Sundar's Daughter's Wedding In Goa

Tamannaah Bhatia and Trisha Krishnan At Khushbu Sundar's daughter's wedding |

Tamannaah Bhatia and Trisha Krishnan made heads turn as they attended the wedding celebrations of Avantika Sundar, the eldest daughter of politician-actor Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C, in Goa. The two actors embraced timeless Indian elegance, choosing graceful traditional ensembles that perfectly complemented the intimate wedding festivities.

While Tamannaah opted for an understated ivory silk saree, Trisha brought a regal touch in a classic gold drape, making them one of the most stylish duos at the celebration. Tamannaah shared the inside glimpses from the wedding on her Instagram handle.

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Tamannaah chose an ivory Matka silk saree from Ekaya Banaras, proving that minimalism can make the biggest statement. The luxurious silk fabric exuded understated sophistication, while its soft sheen added a festive charm without appearing over-the-top.

One of the standout features of Tamannaah's look was the double-pallu drape, which lent the traditional saree a contemporary twist. The saree featured delicate woven detailing along the borders with subtle handcrafted motifs, while tassel accents added a hint of playful elegance. Keeping her accessories refined, Tamannaah wore a statement pearl necklace from her own jewellery label.

Trisha Krishnan, meanwhile, looked equally stunning in a classic golden silk saree that embodied timeless South Indian elegance. The rich golden hue and lustrous fabric made for a festive yet sophisticated choice, perfectly suited to the wedding celebrations.

She paired the saree with a matching blouse and elevated the ensemble with a statement emerald and diamond choker necklace, adding a vibrant pop of colour against the gold palette. The striking jewellery lent a royal touch to her traditional attire.

Trisha kept her makeup radiant with softly defined eyes, glowing skin, and a natural lip colour, while her open, centre-parted hair added an effortless and youthful charm to the overall look.