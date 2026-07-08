Ananya Panday Takes Over Paris In Chanel's Denim-On-Denim Creation As Brand's First Indian Ambassador

Ananya Panday at Chanel show in Paris |

All eyes were on Ananya Panday as she made another stylish appearance on the international fashion circuit. Attending Chanel's latest Haute Couture presentation in Paris, the Bollywood actress embraced the luxury label's signature aesthetic in a sophisticated denim-on-denim ensemble, reaffirming her growing presence on the global couture stage.

Chanel girl Ananya Panday rocks denim-on-denim

For the prestigious showcase, Ananya stepped out in a coordinated light-blue denim outfit that proved denim can be every bit as couture-worthy. The actress wore a quilted denim jacket layered over a fitted white top, pairing it with a matching knee-length pencil skirt that created a sleek, polished silhouette.

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The standout element of the look was undoubtedly the structured jacket. Designed with Chanel's iconic quilted detailing, it featured oversized utility-inspired pockets and casually rolled-up sleeves, giving the otherwise refined outfit a relaxed, contemporary edge. The fitted skirt balanced the volume of the jacket beautifully, making the monochrome ensemble look effortlessly chic.

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Rather than over-accessorising, Ananya let the craftsmanship of the outfit take centre stage. She completed the look with classic black-and-white Chanel accessories, including the label's signature handbag and coordinated footwear.

Keeping her beauty look equally refined, the actress opted for fresh, glowing makeup with softly defined eyes and nude lips that complemented the minimal aesthetic. Her updo hairstyle remained fuss-free, allowing the outfit's clean lines to remain the focus.

Matthieu Blazy's Paris showcase with strong Indian faces

Ananya attended Matthieu Blazy's second Haute Couture presentation for Chanel, titled Once Upon a Time, which transformed the runway into an enchanting fairytale-inspired setting. The showcase celebrated the maison's heritage while introducing Blazy's evolving creative vision.

The event also attracted an impressive international guest list, with stars including Tilda Swinton, Teyana Taylor, Alexa Demie and Pedro Pascal in attendance. India also enjoyed a strong presence on the runway, with models Bhavitha Mandava, Bhoomika Yadav and Lakshmi Menon representing the country during the couture presentation.