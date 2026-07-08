Zendaya Revives Rare 1997 Alexander McQueen Look With Dramatic Gold Face Mask At The Odyssey Paris Event

Zendaya in Paris for The Odyssey promotions | Image Courtesy: X (@itgirlbackup)

There's no stopping Zendaya when it comes to serving unforgettable fashion moments. Just when it seemed she had already aced every press tour look imaginable, the Hollywood actress arrived in Paris for The Odyssey promotions in an archival Alexander McQueen creation that was anything but ordinary. With a sculptural gold face mask and a rare couture dress, she transformed the red carpet into her personal runway.

Zendaya revives iconic Alexander McQueen look

For the event, Zendaya stepped out in an extraordinary archival creation from Givenchy Haute Couture Spring/Summer 1997, designed by the legendary Alexander McQueen during his brief but unforgettable tenure at the French fashion house. Her longtime stylist, Law Roach, later shared glimpses of the ensemble, revealing that the rare couture piece came from McQueen's iconic The Search for the Golden Fleece collection.

The ivory-white couture dress featured a sharply tailored corseted bodice that sculpted her silhouette before flowing into a sleek knee-length design. A plunging V-shaped neckline, exaggerated padded shoulders and elongated sleeves created an unmistakably dramatic presence.

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For the unversed, McQueen's 1997 couture collection drew inspiration from the Greek legend of Jason and the Argonauts, exploring themes of mythology, heroism and fantasy. With Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey also rooted in ancient Greek literature, the archival choice seamlessly reflected the film's epic narrative while staying true to Zendaya's signature method-dressing approach.

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While the vintage couture dress was spectacular on its own, the accessory instantly became the talking point of the evening.

Zendaya completed the ensemble with an extraordinary sculptural gold face mask designed by celebrated milliner Philip Treacy. The intricate metallic piece framed her face with delicate lace-like detailing before extending upwards into a dramatic crown-inspired point. Its ornate baroque craftsmanship transformed the look into something surreal and almost otherworldly.

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She kept the remaining accessories refined yet luxurious with Fope jewellery, wearing elegant 18-carat yellow gold diamond earrings alongside three Flex'it mesh yellow gold rings adorned with diamond pavé.

For beauty, Zendaya embraced understated glamour. Her complexion featured a radiant dewy finish paired with softly sculpted contours, while dark lips added boldness to the neutral palette. Sleekly styled hair ensured every detail of the dramatic gold headpiece remained visible, allowing the archival masterpiece to command full attention.